How is Aapo Halme getting on since leaving Barnsley?

After suffering relegation from the Championship earlier this year, Barnsley unsurprisingly opted to launch an overhaul of their squad in the summer transfer window.

As well as securing the services of 10 fresh faces, the Reds also opted to part ways with a host of players who featured for them last season.

One of the individuals who moved on to pastures new was Aapo Halme.

The defender was not offered a new contract by Barnsley and thus briefly became a free-agent when his deal at Oakwell expired.

Halme secured a return to his former side HJK Helsinki in July.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how the defender has been getting on since leaving Barnsley…

During his spell with the Tykes, Halme made 61 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The defender missed a chunk of action in the previous campaign due to injury as he only featured on five occasions in the Championship.

With there being no guarantee that Halme would have been able to retain his fitness over the course of the current campaign, it was hardly a shock when Barnsley parted ways with him.

Since signing a two-year deal with HJK Helsinki, the defender has made a promising start to his latest spell at the club.

Halme marked his first appearance by scoring a goal in the Finnish outfit’s 3-0 victory over FC Haka in the Veikkausliiga.

The defender backed up this display by playing a role in the club’s qualification for the Europa League group stage.

The former Barnsley man provided an assist for Malik Abukari’s goal in the club’s 1-1 draw with Silkeborg IF.

As a result of HJK’s 1-0 victory in the first-leg, they eliminated their opponents from the competition by claiming a 2-1 aggregate win.

Despite featuring against Silkeborg IF, Halme was forced to watch on from the bench as his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis last week.

Having represented HJK in their victory over FC Honka on Sunday, Halme will be looking to retain his place in the starting eleven for tomorrow’s showdown with Italian outfit AS Roma in the Europa League.