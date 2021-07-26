How Ipswich Town can unlock their true potential with this latest transfer acquisition: Opinion

Ipswich Town have been pulling up trees in the summer transfer market and a lot of their Sky Bet League One counterparts know it.

Paul Cook’s Portman Road revolution has been taking shape at a rising rate of knots and their business so far has been nothing short of eye catching for many a neutral.

Wes Burns was first to arrive from Fleetwood Town before Cook followed that up with a swoop for Lee Evans from his former club Wigan Athletic, whilst the likes of Rekeem Harper, Matt Penney, Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, Scott Fraser and Vaclav Hladky have all arrived from West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, AFC Wimbledon, QPR, MK Dons and Salford City respectively.

Certainly a solid haul for a club that is looking to be on the up after a tough few seasons, and it appears that they are not done there.

A report today by the East Anglian Daily Times suggests that Town could soon seal their ninth addition of what has been a very busy summer with the signing of Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin.

Indeed the Tractor Boys are said to be in advanced talks for the versatile attacker as they look to solve their problems around creativity which plagued much of their latter performances in the campaign just gone.

Chaplin is a player who could make all the difference towards their chances of overcoming this issue, with the former Portsmouth man having developed into an important player for the Tykes.

The 24-year-old possesses the capabilities to be able to operate wide on the left, as an out and out striker and as a number ten, with the latter sure to be something which appeals to Cook.

Playing Pigott/Bonne just in front or even alongside Chaplin could cause absolute havoc for opposition defences, with the Barnsley man liking to drift into the half spaces whilst his strike partner holds the ball up and brings others into play.

Granted the forward only contributed four goals and three assists in 31 starts for the Tykes last term but it was his work rate and willingness to make penetrating runs which helped to create plenty of chances for his teammates over the course of the season.

It is this movement and unpredictability that Ipswich greatly lacked in the previous campaign and as a result Cook and the newly installed CEO Mark Ashton have moved quickly to address this in the close season.

Make no mistake about it, Chaplin has the potential to really help Town unlock the door as they look to put their masterplan for promotion into action.