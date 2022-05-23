How Ipswich Town can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Ipswich Town will be desperate to follow in the footsteps of Sunderland, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic by securing a return to the Championship next year.

These aforementioned sides all managed to produce impressive performances in the third-tier as they navigated their way to promotion.

Whereas the Blues did show glimpses of promise last season, a poor start to the term under the guidance of former manager Paul Cook ultimately ended their hopes of challenging for the play-offs.

Current boss Kieran McKenna will be tasked with assembling a squad which is capable of thriving in League One over the coming months.

As well as adding some fresh faces in the coming months, McKenna will need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the existing members of his team.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Ipswich can have the perfect transfer window if they take the following seven steps…