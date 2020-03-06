‘How I miss him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as former player returns

Many Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to Stuart Pearce’s brief return to coaching at the club after seeing him put on a session for the U23 side.

Life at the City Ground has been full of highs this season having been guided by French coach Sabri Lamouchi to what looks increasingly likely to be a play-off placed finish.

Whilst the French tactician has been working hard to ensure that the senior side is successful, much has been done by the club’s off-field personnel to ensure that the U23 and academy sides are having similar input.

Having impressed to a certain extent thus far this season, Forest’s second string bolstered their squad over the January transfer window, bringing in the likes of Julian Larsson and former Arsenal midfielder Marcus McGuane.

Take part in our latest Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 Where is Andy Reid from? Scotland Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales

Preparing for their league clash with Bolton Wanderers on Monday evening, Chris Cohen and Andy Reid’s side were treated to a special session from former player and manager – Pearce on Thursday.

Club legend Stuart Pearce led the Under 23s training in a one-off session today, helping out Chris Cohen and Andy Reid in coaching the young Reds. ⚽️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/xZgH5uGYbQ — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 5, 2020

Pearce is unlikely to continue working with the U23 side, and it is understood that the session was a one off for the former left back, allowing Cohen and Reid to continue their work on Friday.

Below are some of the fan responses to Pearce’s short return via social media platform Twitter:

How I miss him — joe🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@nffc_cash) March 5, 2020

PSYCHO PSYCHO PSYCHO!!!! — Michael Cleaver (@MichaeAndrew1) March 5, 2020

Any excuse to put a Forest kit on 🤦‍♂️😉 great to see him wear the Tree again 👍 — Stan Mitchell (@mitchnottm) March 5, 2020

I feel spoilt 😍 — Lucy (@lucy_kenyon) March 5, 2020

Never get sick of seeing this — OriginalCristiano❤️✌🏽️☮️ (@Cristiano_1959) March 5, 2020

@NFFC Bring him back as part of the coaching staff/youth development set up 👍🤞 — Sean King (@SE4NYKING) March 5, 2020

The Greatest Living Englishman. — Timoth (@timfisher22) March 5, 2020

Proper player — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) March 5, 2020

Is our leader. — Jay Pearson. (@Bro4jp1) March 5, 2020