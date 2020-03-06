Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘How I miss him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as former player returns

Many Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to Stuart Pearce’s brief return to coaching at the club after seeing him put on a session for the U23 side.

Life at the City Ground has been full of highs this season having been guided by French coach Sabri Lamouchi to what looks increasingly likely to be a play-off placed finish.

Whilst the French tactician has been working hard to ensure that the senior side is successful, much has been done by the club’s off-field personnel to ensure that the U23 and academy sides are having similar input.

Having impressed to a certain extent thus far this season, Forest’s second string bolstered their squad over the January transfer window, bringing in the likes of Julian Larsson and former Arsenal midfielder Marcus McGuane.

Preparing for their league clash with Bolton Wanderers on Monday evening, Chris Cohen and Andy Reid’s side were treated to a special session from former player and manager – Pearce on Thursday.

Pearce is unlikely to continue working with the U23 side, and it is understood that the session was a one off for the former left back, allowing Cohen and Reid to continue their work on Friday.

