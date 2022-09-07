How Hull City’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

Hull City supporters made their feelings clear towards the club’s former ownership, voting with their feet.

Last season was a campaign that eventually saw Assem Allam move on and the Ali Acun Ilicali era begin, yet attendances never really recovered from that mid-season takeover.

Looking at transfermarkt’s records, Hull’s average home attendance in 2021/22, at the MKM Stadium, was 12,888. Basically, it was half full.

That’s changed heading into 2022/23, with the ownership key to that. Using the same website’s current records, it’s noted that the average home attendance in the opening month of the season has been 17,190. Those numbers have been creeping up game-by-game, with a gate of over 20,000 watching the 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United, although the Blades’ strong away following will have helped.

Hull, then, are pitched 12th in the Championship when it comes to their average attendances in 22/23 so far. They are sandwiched between Coventry City (18,913) and Birmingham City (16,630).

Interestingly, there are a few clubs that find themselves in the position Hull were in 12 months ago, playing their football in a half empty stadium. Birmingham are one of those, as are Cardiff City, Reading FC and Wigan Athletic, three clubs with a poorer average attendance than the Tigers.

The others are Swansea City, Preston North End, Millwall, QPR, Blackpool, Rotherham United and Luton Town.

Hull have a way to go to compete with the Championship’s powerhouses, though. Sunderland are averaging 37,926, whilst Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City all average above 25,000.

West Brom, Bristol City, Stoke City, Watford, Burnley and Huddersfield Town are the other clubs averaging a high number of bodies through the turnstiles. The latter five (and Coventry) all generate below 21,000, however, leaving them within Hull’s sight.

The MKM’s capacity is only just over 25,000 and, in fairness, it would be unrealistic for Hull to be mixing it with the the division’s best supported clubs.

However, with the feel-good factor around the club continuing to come back and attendances already creeping up, Hull might just be moving up this table heading towards the winter.

