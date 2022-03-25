How Huddersfield Town’s record after 39 games in 2021/22 compares to last season

The difference between this season and last season couldn’t be any more different for Huddersfield Town, who have managed to transform themselves from relegation battlers to promotion competitors.

There are a lot of factors that have contributed to this major change, not least their recruitment strategy with the likes of Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Tom Lees and Ollie Turton all coming in to strengthen the Terriers’ defence.

Fellow summer arrival Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan from Champions League winners Chelsea, has also been a revelation since his arrival and looks destined for big things after adapting to the Championship seamlessly.

One man who feels like a new signing is Sorba Thomas, who has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet last term after only joining the club from non-league outfit Boreham Wood last January, an astonishing rise for the Welshman who has become a real asset for Carlos Corberan.

So on the surface, things look bright for the West Yorkshire outfit despite recent defeats, but just how much better is their current position compared to where they were after 39 league matches during the 2020/21 campaign?

Based on where they were last season, it’s their defence that has become noticeably better, conceding 60 goals at this point during 2020/21 but letting in 17 fewer this term, so credit has to go to the likes of Lees, Pearson and Colwill for improving their backline.

They had the second-worst defensive record in the Championship after 39 matches last season, so it just goes to show much of an impact they have had.

Their away record has also improved, winning just 14 points from a possible 60 last term but managing to claim 28 during 2021/22, doubling their points return and setting them on the right path.

But why has their form on the road improved so vastly? It’s down to their defence, conceding over two goals (41 in 20) per match when they finished in a lowly 20th place but reducing that tally by 18 during this campaign, a considerable margin and one that deserved to be highlighted.

Drawing just two more games this season as opposed to their last at this stage, it’s not even as though marginal gains in turning draws into wins have played a part in their upturn in fortunes and this statistic reinforces that, with the Terriers playing much better football compared to this time last year and looking watertight at the back.

However, they have only scored nine more goals after 39 clashes, not a radical change and this continues to build a case for the defence who have been nothing short of magnificent, though their setup and clearly defined system has helped that with credit needing to go to manager Corberan too.

