How Huddersfield Town’s average attendance this season compares to recent seasons

Huddersfield Town have now spent three seasons back in the Championship.

Their short spell in the Premier League consisted of two years in the top flight before their 2019 relegation.

However, one of those campaigns in the second division was spent playing entirely behind closed doors, so the 2020-21 season can be discounted when comparing the club’s average attendance over the years.

The John Smith Stadium has a capacity of roughly 24,500.

The Terriers share the ground with rugby league side Huddersfield Giants, but the football team has only sold out the stadium once in recent league seasons.

That came during the team’s first year back in the Premier League, in a game with Liverpool in October 2018.

In fact, the two campaigns in the top flight saw the average attendance increase to almost near capacity, via numbers from Transfermarkt.

Both seasons saw over 23,000 people attend home games every week, with over 24,000 showing up in the 2017-18 campaign.

That number dipped slightly to just over 23,300 during the relegation year, but it is still a strong percentage attendance for the stadium.

The first season back in the Championship saw that number decrease to 17,900 before the pandemic hit.

Carlos Corberan’s side has seen 17,200 people turn up to support their promotion efforts, which compares less favourably to David Wagner’s attempts to earn Premier League football in 2017.

Huddersfield Town quiz: Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Ashton Gate Bigger Smaller

The current Young Boys boss welcomed 20,300 people to attend his team’s home games as they won promotion via the play-offs.

However, the preceding years before the team became a top flight side saw the average attendance sitting around the 12,000 to 15,000 figure.

In the four Championship seasons before Wagner led the team to a top six finish, the home crowd saw 12,600, 13,600, 14,200 and 14,900 cheer on the team.

The novelty of the second tier wore off, with the low coming a year before promotion was secured.

Perhaps with the potential for Premier League football still to come, this season’s average of 17,200 could yet still increase with the team’s final few home games of the campaign.