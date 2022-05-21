How Huddersfield Town can have the perfect summer transfer window in 8 steps

Huddersfield Town have one fixture left to play in the 2021/22 campaign, as they look to return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Carlos Corberan led Town to third in the Championship table at the end of the regular season and they’ve since manoeuvred past Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Now, all that stands between Huddersfield and the top-flight is Nottingham Forest, with the pair set to meet at Wembley on May 29th.

That can be the club’s only focus right now, although shortly after that there’s going to be a series of transfer scenarios unfolding over the course of the summer.

If promotion is achieved that will take the club in one direction, whilst if it’s to be another year in the Championship, it will take them in another.

We take a look at SEVEN steps towards the perfect transfer window at the John Smith’s Stadium: