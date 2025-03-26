It is shaping up to be an incredibly competitive battle to secure a play-off place in League One, and a handful of teams will still feel they have a realistic chance of reaching the top six.

With Birmingham City looking destined to win the title, Wrexham, Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Stockport County are all competing for second place, while Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and Reading will be hopeful of claiming a play-off spot.

Huddersfield parted company with head coach Michael Duff earlier this month following a run of four defeats in five games, but they moved back into the top six with an emphatic 5-1 win over Crawley Town last time out under interim manager Jon Worthington, who will remain in charge at the John Smith's Stadium until the end of the season.

Bolton also made a managerial change in January when they replaced long-serving boss Ian Evatt with Steven Schumacher, and while the 40-year-old enjoyed a strong start to his tenure, his side's momentum has stalled after surprise back-to-back defeats against Bristol Rovers and Stockport.

Despite ongoing off-field issues and the departure of manager Ruben Selles to Hull City in December, Reading have somehow managed to maintain their promotion push, and Noel Hunt's men are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run, but they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home by Stevenage before the international break.

League One table (as it stands 25th March) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 36 35 83 2 Wrexham 38 22 74 3 Wycombe Wanderers 37 28 71 4 Charlton Athletic 38 14 66 5 Stockport County 38 18 65 6 Huddersfield Town 37 18 61 7 Bolton Wanderers 37 4 60 8 Reading 37 6 59

As Huddersfield, Bolton and Reading continue to fight it out for the final play-off spot, we looked at how their remaining nine fixtures compare.

Huddersfield Town's final nine fixtures

It is fair to say that Huddersfield face the most difficult set of fixtures between now and the end of the season, with a number of six-pointers against their fellow promotion rivals.

The Terriers take on three of the teams currently above them over the next month, with a trip to Charlton on Saturday before home games against Wycombe and Stockport in April, and they host ninth-placed Leyton Orient, who will still feel they have an outside chance of finishing in the top six, on the final day.

Town also play two sides battling against relegation in Burton Albion and Cambridge United, and while the U's are likely to have been consigned to the drop before they travel to the John Smith's Stadium on Good Friday, the Brewers have found a new lease of life under Gary Bowyer and will be desperate for the points.

The games against mid-table trio Lincoln City, Mansfield Town and Exeter City should be easier for Huddersfield, but they have suffered some unexpected defeats this season, so they cannot afford to take anything for granted.

Huddersfield Town's final nine fixtures Date Opponent Current league position Saturday 29th March Charlton Athletic (A) 4th Tuesday 1st April Lincoln City (A) 12th Saturday 5th April Mansfield Town (H) 17th Tuesday 8th April Wycombe Wanderers (H) 3rd Saturday 12th April Burton Albion (A) 21st Friday 18th April Cambridge United (H) 23rd Monday 21st April Stockport County (A) 5th Saturday 26th April Exeter City (A) 16th Saturday 3rd May Leyton Orient (H) 9th

Bolton Wanderers' final nine fixtures

Having faced the likes of Wrexham, Birmingham and Stockport in recent weeks, Bolton have a much more favourable run of fixtures coming up.

The toughest game the Trotters face is against third-placed Wycombe, but having beaten runaway league leaders Birmingham at the Toughsheet Community Stadium earlier this month, they are unlikely to be too fearful of the Chairboys.

As they return to action following the international break, Wanderers have back-to-back away games against Blackpool and Wigan Athletic, and given their struggles against their Lancashire rivals in recent years, those fixtures could be tricky for Schumacher's side.

However, with only four of their remaining opponents currently occupying a place in the top half of the table, Bolton will be optimistic that they can reach the play-offs for the third consecutive season.

Bolton Wanderers' final nine fixtures Date Opponent Current league position Saturday 29th March Blackpool (A) 10th Tuesday 1st April Wigan Athletic (A) 18th Saturday 5th April Bristol Rovers (H) 20th Tuesday 8th April Rotherham United (H) 14th Saturday 12th April Barnsley (A) 11th Friday 18th April Wycombe Wanderers (H) 3rd Monday 21st April Lincoln City (A) 12th Saturday 26th April Peterborough United (A) 15th Saturday 3rd May Stevenage (H) 13th

Reading's final nine fixtures