Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘How he still does it I have no idea’ – Many Sunderland fans react to display from winger in Hull draw

Published

7 mins ago

on

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side drew 1-1 with high-flying Hull City at the Stadium of Light last night.

Johnson replaced Phil Parkinson at the beginning of December, but having seen their entire festive period postponed, this was just his fifth League One game in charge.

And, it didn’t start well for the Black Cats when a clanger from Lee Burge allowed Reece Burke to tap Grant McCann’s team into an early advantage.

However, less than eight minutes later, the Stadium of Light outfit responded when Aiden McGeady headed home Jack Diamond’s cross for his first Sunderland goal since November 2019.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

1 of 20

Have Sunderland had a player sent-off in 2020? 

Whilst Sunderland have managed just one win in their previous eight League One games, which has see them slip to 10th in the table, the North East side have lost once in the five matches that McGeady has featured in following his return after being left out by former manager Parkinson.

Here’s how the Stadium of Light faithful reacted to the attacker’s performance against the Tigers:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘How he still does it I have no idea’ – Many Sunderland fans react to display from winger in Hull draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: