‘How he still does it I have no idea’ – Many Sunderland fans react to display from winger in Hull draw

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side drew 1-1 with high-flying Hull City at the Stadium of Light last night.

Johnson replaced Phil Parkinson at the beginning of December, but having seen their entire festive period postponed, this was just his fifth League One game in charge.

And, it didn’t start well for the Black Cats when a clanger from Lee Burge allowed Reece Burke to tap Grant McCann’s team into an early advantage.

However, less than eight minutes later, the Stadium of Light outfit responded when Aiden McGeady headed home Jack Diamond’s cross for his first Sunderland goal since November 2019.

Whilst Sunderland have managed just one win in their previous eight League One games, which has see them slip to 10th in the table, the North East side have lost once in the five matches that McGeady has featured in following his return after being left out by former manager Parkinson.

Here’s how the Stadium of Light faithful reacted to the attacker’s performance against the Tigers:

Mcgeady masterclass — Jonathon Stubbs (@j5tubb5_46) January 9, 2021

IM IN LOVW WITH YOU AIDEN MCGEADY, BET PARKY JS FUMING — Niall (@niallsafc_) January 9, 2021

Unbelievable that in our 3rd season in league 1 we are still just relying on Mcgeady to come up with a bit of quality to win us every game. Every game is the same , plenty of possession but create nothing. Set pieces disgraceful tonight. Keep Power at right back #SAFC — Lee Walker (@walke2l) January 9, 2021

Watching @AidenMcGeady play for @SunderlandAFC againts @HullCity is like watching a Michelin star chef work in McDonald's, he brings quality but struggles to make the product any better as it's still McDonald's — Simon (@Simonwood1983) January 9, 2021

How Aiden McGeady still does it I have no idea — Tom Higginson 💙 (@TomHigginson5) January 9, 2021

Don’t know about you boys @RokerReport but I’m over the moon to have Aiden mcgeady back for the lads! Bosh — Tom scotter (@ScotterTom) January 9, 2021

Aiden McGeady always turns up in the biggest of games — 🎶Liam🎶 (@DiamondSAFC) January 9, 2021

aiden mcgeady runs down the wing for me!! 🔴⚪️ #SAFC — Jack Talbot (@jacktalbot1) January 9, 2021

Aiden McGeady, you beautiful, beautiful man — Matty 🇫🇷 (@MattyDicksonSR) January 9, 2021