Blackburn Rovers

‘How he gets in the team in beyond me’ – These Huddersfield fans were not happy with one man in Blackburn defeat

It was a bad day for Huddersfield Town on Saturday, as they were thrashed 5-2 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton had Rovers 2-0 up early in the first half, before Ryan Nyambe’s own goal on the stroke of half-time gave the Terriers some hope.

However, three goals in seven minutes shortly after the break – two more for Armstrong as he completed his hat-trick, and one for Sam Gallagher – secured the three points for Tony Mowbray’s side, with Josh Koroma’s excellent late strike nothing more than a consolation for the visitors.

One man who endured a particularly difficult afternoon for Huddersfield on Saturday, was Ryan Schofield.

The goalkeeper was called into question for two of Rovers’ goals, flapping at a corner to gift Armstrong a tap in for the opener, while failing to hold Gallagher’s shot that was straight at him, and he almost gifted the opposition a sixth with poor pass out from the back late on.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Huddersfield fans were far from impressed with Schofield as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Terries supporters had to say about the 21-year-old’s latest performance.


