‘How have you done that then’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to player agreement

Portsmouth have continued their January signing spree by adding Swansea City midfielder George Byers to their ranks.

Kenny Jackett’s men were thrashed in their key clash with League One leaders Hull on Saturday, but just moments following their 4-0 defeat, Byers was announced as their third signing of the month.

Charlie Daniels joined from Shrewsbury permanently before youngster Harvey White made the switch from Tottenham on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

And now Byers, who’s made more than 50 appearances in the Championship for Swansea, is the latest addition and will spend the rest of the season at Fratton Park.

Byers has been a regular in the Swans side during the previous two seasons, scoring eight times from midfield, but his only outing this term came in the FA Cup victory at Stevenage earlier this month, although that was mainly down to a long-term groin injury he suffered pre-lockdown.

Whilst still clearly angry at their hammering by the Tigers, the signing of Byers clearly changed the mood of the Fratton Park faithful, who’ve been reacting to on Twitter his arrival:

oh sick yeah alright that’s actually not bad — Tom (@__TomWatson) January 23, 2021

Hasn’t improved any of our moods, should of done this tomorrow to cheer us up — Henry Woolf (@Woolfie_01) January 23, 2021

Well that makes today a little better — PompeyHazza9 👾 #JackettOut (@PompeyHazza9) January 23, 2021

What how have you done that then — Oli🥱 (@OliBryan_) January 23, 2021

Happy with this, forget the result today, next two games are huge and we have to bounce back #pompey https://t.co/SbxoX1ux41 — Luke Hookings (@lukehookings) January 23, 2021

An excellent attacking MF for the Swans, so watch Kenny ask him to drop deep and sit in front of the back 4 just as he did with Cameron McGheehan. #Pompey https://t.co/fz6UxENQtO — Harfynn Teuport (Rok TV) (@harfynn) January 23, 2021

How have pulled this one off then 😂 https://t.co/qdLuutSfpd — Ryan (@RyaaanGeez) January 23, 2021

What the jesus is going on? Where are we playing all these midfielders? https://t.co/AlnkvfKTNq — RV MARX (@HarvMarksy) January 23, 2021

woah where did this come from https://t.co/6LQYxyyPF9 — ً (@schinnery_) January 23, 2021