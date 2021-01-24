Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘How have you done that then’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to player agreement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Portsmouth have continued their January signing spree by adding Swansea City midfielder George Byers to their ranks.

Kenny Jackett’s men were thrashed in their key clash with League One leaders Hull on Saturday, but just moments following their 4-0 defeat, Byers was announced as their third signing of the month.

Charlie Daniels joined from Shrewsbury permanently before youngster Harvey White made the switch from Tottenham on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

And now Byers, who’s made more than 50 appearances in the Championship for Swansea, is the latest addition and will spend the rest of the season at Fratton Park.

Byers has been a regular in the Swans side during the previous two seasons, scoring eight times from midfield, but his only outing this term came in the FA Cup victory at Stevenage earlier this month, although that was mainly down to a long-term groin injury he suffered pre-lockdown.

Whilst still clearly angry at their hammering by the Tigers, the signing of Byers clearly changed the mood of the Fratton Park faithful, who’ve been reacting to on Twitter his arrival:


