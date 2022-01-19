‘How have we managed that?’, ‘Murphy revolution continues’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player departure confirmed

Nottingham Forest defender Carl Jenkinson has left the club to join Melbourne City on loan, the Championship club have confirmed.

Jenkinson joined Forest from Arsenal back in the summer of 2019, but has so far struggled to make an impact at The City Ground.

The full-back has made just 15 appearances in all competitions for Forest across his two-and-a-half years with the club, and none of those outings have come during the current campaign.

As a result,the one-time Engand international has now headed for pastures new, seemingly in search of game time, after it was announced that he has joined Melbourne City on a temporary basis.

Jenkinson’s loan spell in Australia is set to run until the end of the season, when he will be out of contract with Forest, meaning this surely all but ends his time with the club.

Melborune currently sit fourth in the A-League table, with ten points from seven league games so far this season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Jenkinson’s departure, plenty of Forest fans were keen to give their thoughts on the defender, and his latest move.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Was always going to be a nightmare the moment he was linked to us. Hopefully the end of these ‘pedigree’ signings with terrible injury/playing histories. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) January 19, 2022

Hope he can turn it into a permanent move. Not his fault but he needs to serve as a reminder of just how awful these types of deal are for a club like ours. It can never happen again in terms of age, playing/injury history, ridiculous wage and contract duration. Cripples us #nffc — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) January 19, 2022

How have we managed that pic.twitter.com/j0yj5EqkEj — Riley (@RileyNFFC_) January 19, 2022

When I said I want Jenkinson as far away from #nffc as possible I didn’t think they would take it literally 😁 — Wynbot (@tobytayles) January 19, 2022

The Murphy revolution continues 👍🏾 — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 🔴⚪️ (@RobFTID62) January 19, 2022

He was still here? — Deeps (@D_P_DD) January 19, 2022

Forgot we had him — Craig Moore (@crag06) January 19, 2022

Pound for pound the worst signing ever, Bong gets dogs abuse but at least he can kick a ball — Ash Swain (@AshmanS80) January 19, 2022