Nottingham Forest

‘How have we managed that?’, ‘Murphy revolution continues’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player departure confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest defender Carl Jenkinson has left the club to join Melbourne City on loan, the Championship club have confirmed.

Jenkinson joined Forest from Arsenal back in the summer of 2019, but has so far struggled to make an impact at The City Ground.

The full-back has made just 15 appearances in all competitions for Forest across his two-and-a-half years with the club, and none of those outings have come during the current campaign.

As a result,the one-time Engand international has now headed for pastures new, seemingly in search of game time, after it was announced that he has joined Melbourne City on a temporary basis.

Jenkinson’s loan spell in Australia is set to run until the end of the season, when he will be out of contract with Forest, meaning this surely all but ends his time with the club.

Melborune currently sit fourth in the A-League table, with ten points from seven league games so far this season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Jenkinson’s departure, plenty of Forest fans were keen to give their thoughts on the defender, and his latest move.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


