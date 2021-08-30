‘How have we actually pulled this off?’, ‘Goosebumps’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer announced

Birmingham City have signed Troy Deeney on a two-year deal after leaving Watford.

The striker is a legend at Vicarage Road after all he has done for the club in the past decade, but it was confirmed this evening, after talks over the weekend, that he would be leaving the Hornets.

A move to Blues had been suggested since that news emerged, and it was confirmed on Monday night.

As well as bringing in someone who has proven themselves in the Championship, this is a special transfer for Blues fans as Deeney is one of their own, having grown up supporting the club.

Therefore, for many, it’s a dream deal, and they will be excited to see how Deeney performs at St. Andrew’s over the next few years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of delighted Birmingham City fans on Twitter…

Goosebumps, what a day to be a blue 💙 https://t.co/eo45uFcazK — Nam. (@Niamh_BCFC) August 30, 2021

Could cry icl https://t.co/fdNcQZweSU — Keeley Byrne (@byrne_keeley) August 30, 2021

Welcome 'Home' Troy The stage is yours https://t.co/bjU0iSLkoh — Blues Collective (@BluesCollective) August 30, 2021

How have we actually pulled this off man 😍 https://t.co/xI5YZSjdMM — Joe Hill (@joe_hill25) August 30, 2021

From the 3 cs to the hallowed turf. Absolute dream come true. Welcome home brother 😬 https://t.co/zLMD0ieclf — Mash (@Mashahaan) August 30, 2021