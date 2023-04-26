West Brom lost 2-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening as the Blades secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic in the second-half secured Sheffield United the win and promotion tonight, dominating after a first-half that saw West Brom come out the better side.

It could've been different for Carlos Corberan's side, too, who weren't awarded a penalty inside that positive opening period.

Should West Brom have had a penalty v Sheffield United?

The incident occurred in the opening 15 minutes at Bramall Lane after a rather positive start from West Brom.

Thomas-Asante burst onto a ball down the right channel, getting the better of Max Lowe to win possession. The Sheffield United wing-back caught the striker and brought him down, with Dean Whitestone awarding a free-kick.

However, replays showed that the initial challenge was actually in the penalty area. Whitestone and his three officials all missed the point of contact and the free-kick stood, as a clever routine led to Karlan Grant shooting at Wes Foderingham.

Fans of the Baggies, though, couldn't hide their annoyance that the officials had missed such a key incident:

One fan pointed out how big the game was and how the decision could've been huge to its outcome:

More fans went after the officiating:

One fan, though, conceded how it was difficult to tell in real time, almost sympathising with the officials before discussing West Brom's inability to make more of the chance that followed:

In the end, Sheffield United strolled to victory with a dominant second-half, thanks to those goals from Berge and Ahmedhodzic.

West Brom, who remain ninth and in the thick of an eight-team battle for the last two play-off places, turn their attentions to fixtures with Norwich City and Swansea City to finish the season.