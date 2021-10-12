How is Yuri Ribeiro getting on ever since leaving Nottingham Forest?

Yuri Ribeiro’s departure surprised quite a few Nottingham Forest supporters in the summer.

The left-back spent two years at Forest, playing a key role in his first season at the City Ground under Sabri Lamouchi.

But Ribeiro spent last season in and out of the team and struggling for form under Chris Hughton, making 25 appearances.

The full-back left the City Ground at the end of the campaign upon the expiry of his contract, much to the surprise of fans.

This left Forest with a shortage of options at left-back, with Tyler Blackett and Nicholas Ioannou leaving for FC Cincinnati and Como respectively.

After leaving Forest and biding his time, Ribeiro eventually found a new club. Polish outfit Legia Warsaw swooped to land his signature on a free transfer.

So how has he got on since?

Legia have started the Europa League campaign well, beating Spartak Moscow and Leicester City in their two group stage matches. Ribeiro, though, was left on the bench for both.

Ribeiro has made three first-team appearances for Legia, making two appearances in the league. One of those was a seven-minute cameo, however his only start came as a left-sided midfielder in a defeat to Slask Wroclaw.

Ribeiro also featured as a winger in the Polish Cup, registering an assist in the 3-1 victory over Wigry Suwalki.

He’s enjoying a new lease of life further forward, and will now look to kick on and improve.

Forest, though, look a lot more impressive at full-back, with Max Lowe starting at left wing-back and Djed Spence impressing on the opposite flank.

That position is the least of their worries at the moment.