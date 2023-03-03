How has Will Grigg been getting on since leaving Sunderland?

There can be no denying that things simply did not work out for Will Grigg during his time at Sunderland.

The striker joined the Black Cats from Wigan Athletic on the final day of the 2019 January transfer window, for a reported League One record fee of £4million.

However, the Northern Irishman never hit the heights he did for the Latics during his time at the Stadium of Light, managing just eight goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for the club.

As a result, Grigg was loaned out to old club MK Dons in the 2021 winter window, and scored eight goals in 20 games for the club, as they finished 13th in the League One table.

Despite that, the striker made just one appearance for Sunderland after returning to the club in the summer of 2021, before again being loaned out for the 2021/22 campaign, this time to Rotherham United.

Although the Millers enjoyed a successful campaign while Grigg was at the club, winning promotion back to the Championship and lifting the EFL Trophy, the striker himself endured a quiet season, finding the net just six times across 28 games in total.

Subsequently, Grigg’s time with Sunderland would come to a definitive end during last summer’s transfer window, when he once again returned to MK Dons, this time on a permanent basis.

With the Dons having made it all the way to the League One play-offs last season, the Northern Irishman will have been hoping for a successful return to his old club, although ultimately that has not proven to be the case.

This season has instead seen the Dons battling at the wrong end of the third-tier standings, where they are currently 22nd in the table, one point from safety, after winning just eight of 34 league games.

Indeed, Grigg has also found himself struggling to rediscover the form of his previous with the likes of Wigan and the Dons, scoring just seven times in 36 appearances in total for the club across the course of the campaign.

Of those appearances, only 21 have been from the start, meaning that there may some frustration for him both with regards to his situation from a club and individual perspective.

It seems therefore, that just as Grigg himself previously suggested, he may well be regretting his decision to make that move to Sunderland in the first place.