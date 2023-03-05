How has Uche Ikpeazu been getting on since leaving Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough are flying high in the Championship right now and they will believe that promotion to the Premier League is possible.

Even if they don’t go up, the future is looking bright under Michael Carrick, who has emerged as one of the top coaches in English football due to the work he has done at the Riverside Stadium.

But, it hasn’t always been the case, with the past few years having been tough for Boro, with some of their signings not hitting the heights expected.

One of those was Uche Ikpeazu, with the big striker scoring just twice in 20 Championship games whilst on Teesside.

A loan move to Cardiff was sorted last season and then Ikpeazu left permanently in the summer, sorting a free transfer to Turkish top-flight side Konyaspor.

And, it’s fair to say this season hasn’t gone to plan for the target man.

In his 15 games this season, the former Hearts man has failed to find the net and has registered just one assist, although it should be noted that many of those appearances have been from the bench.

The Turkish league is only just restarting following the break that came about after the terrible earthquakes that hit the country, but Ikpeazu is out injured at the moment and missed the game as his side drew 0-0 to Giresunspor on Sunday.

So, the focus for the 28-year-old is to get back fit as soon as possible and he will hope to make more of an impact with Konyaspor in the future.

Ikpeazu has signed a deal with the club until the summer of 2024, so you would expect him to stick around for another year, as he continues a career that has seen the striker in England, Scotland and now Turkey.

For Boro fans, there will be no ill feeling towards Ikpeazu but the 5-0 victory over Reading was an example of how much they’ve improved in the past year.

