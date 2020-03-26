How has Souleymane Doukara been getting on since leaving Leeds United?

The summer of 2014 was an odd one for Leeds United, with the club seeing the appointment of Dave Hockaday as manager and an influx of plenty of unknown players.

One of those, who certainly went on to divide opinion was forward Souleymane Doukara, who arrived from Italian side Catania along with 10 other new faces.

Doukara made 27 appearances in his first season for the Whites scoring his first goal in the 3-1 win at Bournemouth in the September of that season.

The 28-year-old would drift in and out of the United side, scoring a total of five goals in his first season, but was part of the infamous “sicknote six” in the April of 2015.

Despite this, Doukara remained at Leeds for another two seasons scoring 11 goals in 66 appearances, the most notable being his wonder strike against Nottingham Forest in January 2017, a strike which deservedly won Leeds United’s goal of the season.

Doukara did feature in United’s pre-season for the 2017-2018 season, but in August his contract was canceled by mutual consent leaving the forward free to find a new club.

Following his release Doukara joined Turkish Super Lig side Osmanlispor, making 19 appearances and scoring five goals in the first half of the 2017-2018 campaign.

Despite getting off to a respectable start with Osmanlispor, Doukara left the club and joined fellow Super Lig side Antalyaspor in January 2018, being involved in 12 goals in his first 14 appearances for the Antalya based club.

In total Doukara would score 16 goals in 41 appearances for his second Turkish side, before leaving the club at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Since August, Doukara has been playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, where he has scored two goals in 24 appearances.

A lot of the players who joined United back in 2014 are easy to forget, with the likes of Tommaso Bianchi, Casper Sloth, and Giuseppe Bellusci all being banished from some fans’ memories.

Doukara however certainly did divide opinion, under Garry Monk in the 2016-2017 Doukara’s work-rate and eye for a slick pass certainly won some praise, with some fans arguably being surprised when the club canceled his contract.

For many though, Doukara represents a contingent of Leeds players brought in during a really unstable time for the club, and other than his goal against Nottingham Forest will likely go down as another forgotten man at Elland Road.

