How has Simon Sluga been getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Luton Town are a club that aren’t exactly known for for splashing the cash on players throughout their rich history, but having made it back to the Championship in 2019 for the first time in 12 years, they decided to treat themselves to a new club-record signing.

Their previous record stretched back all the was to 1989 when the Hatters paid a sum of £850,000 to Danish outfit Odense for striker Lars Elstrup, but 30 years later they finally paid over £1 million for a player for the first time ever.

That ended up being Croatian goalkeeper Simon Sluga, with Rijeka of his home nation being paid €1.5 million (£1.33 million) for his services as a 26-year-old.

Sluga had been Rijeka’s first-choice stopper for two years before Luton approached for his services, and in his first two seasons at Kenilworth Road he was pretty much the number one aside from a period of time in his debut campaign where James Shea took his spot.

Having lost his position to Shea again though in December 2021, a month later Sluga had departed the Hatters, having played 94 times in all competitions and kept 26 clean sheets, and he ended up signing for reigning Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad for a reported €500,000.

Sluga was set to depart in the summer on a free transfer with his contract coming to an end, hence why he was cashed in on, and the temptation of regular European football was too big of an opportunity to pass up clearly.

Now 29 years of age though, Sluga’s time in Bulgaria may not be going as well as he would have planned.

He only featured five times in the second half of the season for Ludogorets in 2021-22 following his arrival there – three of those were in the Bulgarian Cup as well – with Dutch stopper Sergio Padt still favoured by manager Ante Šimundža at the time.

If Sluga was hoping he would have a bit more luck in 2022-23 when it comes to his chances of being the club’s number one though, then he appears to have been out of it.

He did start three of Ludogorets’ five opening league matches, but ever since late August it has been Padt favoured once again by Šimundža.

Sluga remains the stopper of choice though for domestic cup competitions and he played four times in Champions League and Europa League qualification, but after getting through to the group stage of the latter tournament he hasn’t featured.

Just nine appearances all season means that Sluga has perhaps regretted his decision to not sign a new contract with Luton to an extent, but he is a lot closer to home in Bulgaria and he is still a part of a squad in European competition.

Having won Luton’s Supporters Club Player of the Year though in his second season, he will still be liked amongst the fanbase, but they would have hoped he’d have gone on to do a bit more than he has done.