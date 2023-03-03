How has Sam Johnstone been getting on since leaving West Brom?

Sam Johnstone’s West Bromwich Albion exit had been signposted for some time.

The England international was the Baggies’ Player of the Season when they were relegated back to the Championship in 2020/21 and, in all honesty, deserved a move back to the Premier League that summer.

Albion rejected a £10 million from West Ham United after their relegation and Johnstone stayed at The Hawthorns – with both parties hoping that could lead to swift return to the top table of English football.

But that’s not how things panned out. Under first Ismael Valerien and then Steve Bruce, last season proved a failure for the West Midlands club and Johnstone informed them he would be leaving at the end of his contract, which was up last June.

The 29-year-old got his move back to the Premier League, joining Crystal Palace on a free transfer and signing a four-year deal with the Eagles, but has had to bide his time at Selhurst Park.

Vicente Guaita has remained first choice under Patrick Vieira but Johnstone quickly beat out Jack Butland, who left to join Manchester United in January, to be his backup.

Johnstone made his debut for the Eagles in the Carabao Cup back in August – keeping a clean sheet as they beat Oxford United 2-0 in the second round of the competition – and then started their third round tie against Newcastle United.

The former Baggies shot-stopper kept another clean sheet against the Magpies at St James’ Park but despite saving a spot kick in the shoot-out, his side were beaten on penalties and knocked out of the competition.

He was not named as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which was no huge surprise given his lack of first team football.

Johnstone has not featured for Palace since but has made the bench in the Premier League for all but four of their 24 games this season. He missed two games in December and has missed the last two games due to an injury.

Vieira told London World late last month that the keeper is expected to be out “for the next couple of weeks” with 19-year-old Joe Whitworth set to take his place in the squad while he recovers.

It’s been a slow start to life at Palace for Johnstone but he’s impressed when given the chance by Vieira. With Guaita now 36 and into the last 18 months of his contract, you do feel his time will come.