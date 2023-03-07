How has Paul Smyth been getting on since leaving QPR?

When Paul Smyth sealed a move to Queens Park Rangers in 2017, he would have been hoping to establish himself as a key player at Loftus Road.

However, during his time with the Championship outfit, the attacker ultimately failed to make a positive impact for the R’s.

Limited to just 23 appearances in all competitions, Smyth only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions.

After being loaned out on four separate occasions by QPR, the 25-year-old was released by the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Leyton Orient opted to swoop for Smyth as they signed the attacker on a two-year deal.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Smyth has been getting on since leaving QPR…

When you consider that the attacker was unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the R’s, it was hardly a shock when they opted to part ways with him.

Smyth made his debut for Orient in their 1-1 draw with Salford City in August 2021.

Due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in this clash, Smyth was forced to watch on from the sidelines for eight games before making his return to action as a substitute in the club’s defeat to Port Vale.

Further injury issues limited his involvement again before he was diagnosed with a collapsed lung in February 2022.

Smyth made a full recovery in March and went on to score his first league goal for Orient in their 3-1 win over Rochdale.

The former QPR man ended his first season with the O’s with five direct goal contributions in all competitions.

In the current campaign, Smyth has managed to step up his performance levels in League Two.

As well as scoring nine goals for Orient at this level, the attacker has also chipped in with one assist in 27 appearances.

Utilised in a number of different attacking positions by O’s boss Richie Wellens, Smyth is currently on course to win the fourth-tier title later this year.

Orient are 11 points clear of their nearest challengers Carlisle United and hold a 13 point advantage over Northampton Town who occupy fourth place in the standings.

Having been deployed as a substitute in each of the club’s last three league games, Smyth will be hoping to force his way back into the starting eleven in the coming weeks.

The attacker is expected to make his latest appearance for Orient in their meeting with Mansfield Town this weekend.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club