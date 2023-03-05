How has Mikel San Jose been getting on since leaving Birmingham City?

It would be fair to say that Mikel San Jose’s time at Birmingham City was not the most exciting nor long-lived transfer.

Indeed, the Spaniard signed for the Blues as a free agent in September 2020, and would go on to spend less than 10 months at the club before eventually moving on.

Having made over 300 La Liga appearances, and nearly 400 for Athletic Bilbao, Birmingham City had themselves a quality and experienced defensive midfielder/centre-back on their hands, albeit in the latter stages of his career.

In the end, he would make 27 Championship appearances for Blues, and a solitary FA Cup performance.

Indeed, he lost his place in the side towards the back end of that season, which is perhaps what prompted the move away.

Either that or the prospect of another season in the bottom half of the Championship standings did not appeal.

That season, the Blues finished 18th in the division, nine points clear of the drop zone.

With that being said, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at what Mikel San Jose got up to after leaving St Andrews that summer, and what he is up to these days.

Quiz: Are these 20 Birmingham City facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Neil Etheridge has played for Walsall True False

How is he getting on?

Following his Birmingham City departure in July 2021, Mikel San Jose would go on to have one last hurrah back in his homeland of Spain.

Indeed, on a free transfer, the veteran midfielder went on to join SD Amorebieta, who played their football in the second tier of Spanish football.

During his sole season with the club, Mikel San Jose, interestingly, made the same number of league appearances as he did at Birmingham City – 27.

At the end of that campaign, and last summer, the now 33-year-old decided it was it was time to hang up his boots, retiring after what had been a fine career.

A quick glance on Mikel San Jose’s Twitter feed gives a clear indication that he is very much still a fan of the Blues, though, and clearly keeps an eye on their results and matches.

Ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Wigan, for example, he tweeted: “Come on boys! Big game today! Sure we get 3 points! 💪💪

#KRO ⚪️🔵.”

Come on boys! Big game today! Sure we get 3 points! 💪💪#KRO ⚪️🔵 https://t.co/FGrjY4gLpF — Mikel San José (@mikelsanjo6) March 4, 2023

It appears, then, that whilst his time with the Blues was short-lived, Mikel San Jose clearly has a soft spot for the club, even after departing.

Now retired, he is active on social media in showing his support for the club, which says a lot considering he made just 28 appearances for the Blues in total.