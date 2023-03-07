How has Matt Smith been getting on since leaving Millwall?

It is now more than a year since Matt Smith secured his departure from Millwall.

After joining the Lions in the 2019 summer transfer window for an undisclosed fee from Championship and London rivals QPR, the striker was a regular feature at The Den over the next two-and-a-half years.

In total, Smith made 102 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 21 goals in that time.

However, of those 21 strikes, 14 would come in his first season with Millwall, and with his appearances increasingly coming from the bench, Smith departed in January 2021.

That move saw the striker move down two divisions in the Football League pyramid, as he joined ambitious League Two side Salford City on a permanent deal.

Since then, Smith has quickly established himself as an important figure at The Peninsula Stadium.

The veteran striker’s first half a season with the Greater Manchester club saw score seven goals in 21 league appearances during his first half a season with the club.

As a result, despite the fact he only arrived midway through the campaign, only Brandon Thomas-Asante scored more goals (11), than Smith for Salford during the 2021/22 season.

Those efforts saw Smith help the club to a tenth place finish in the League Two standings, seven points adrift of the play-offs, and they do now look to be building on that this time around.

During the current campaign, Smith has scored a further eight league goals for the Ammies, meaning he is once again their second top scorer in the league as things stand, just one behind Matty Lund.

That has seen Neil Wood’s side place themselves sixth in the current League Two standings, meaning they are well in contention for a play-off place.

Indeed, given they are only four points adrift of third-place Stevenage – who have two games in hand but are out of form at the minute – Smith and his Salford side are not out of the picture for automatic promotion just yet.

However, given he signed an 18-month contract when he moved to the Peninsula Stadium back in January 2022, the striker may be facing some questions about his individual future with Salford, with that deal set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could soon become a free agent.

That being said, the fact he has made such an impact for Salford so far, means it would be a surprise if they are not looking at least into the possibility of signing Smith to a new contract.