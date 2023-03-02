How has Matej Vydra been getting on since leaving Burnley?

Following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, the club experienced a major transformation in terms of their squad.

As well as securing the services of a host of fresh faces, the Clarets also parted ways with individuals who represented in the top-flight.

One of the players who was allowed to leave Turf Moor last year was Matej Vydra.

Vydra announced on his Instagram account that his time at Burnley had reached a crescendo after he opted to turn down the offer of a new contract.

During his spell with the Clarets, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions in all competitions while he also chipped in with 10 assists in 97 appearances.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Vydra has been getting on since leaving Burnley…

Vydra sustained a serious knee injury last year which ruled him out of Burnley’s final four games of the 2021/22 campaign.

In the absence of the striker, the Clarets only picked one point from this set of fixtures as they were relegated on the final day of the term.

Due to the severity of his injury, Vydra had to prioritise his recovery over finding a new club earlier this season.

Having made strides in terms of his fitness, the forward was signed by Viktoria Plzen in December on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The Czech Republic international made his debut for his new side in their meeting with FC Hradec Kralove at the end of January.

Plzen suffered a 2-1 defeat in this particular fixture as goals from Vojtech Smrz and Petr Pudhorocky sealed a win for their opponents.

Vydra was forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for his side’s clashes with FC Zbrojovka Brno and SK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice before being selected to feature against 1. FC Slovacko last month.

After failing to make a positive impact in this fixture, the forward was dropped for the club’s recent meeting with FC Slovan Liberec.

Yet to score a goal or provide an assist for Plzen, Vydra will be determined to deliver the goods for his side between now and the end of the season.

Plzen are only two points adrift of league leaders Slavia Prague in the Fortuna Liga standings and are set to take on SK Sigma Olomouc this weekend.

