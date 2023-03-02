How has Maikel Kieftenbeld been getting on since leaving Millwall?

Millwall had a busy summer and it’s fair to say that the business they did has paid off as Gary Rowett’s men push to win promotion this season.

Whilst the focus was on incomings, there were departures too, and one man who most were sad to see depart The Den was Maikel Kieftenbeld.

The midfielder only spent 18 months with the Lions and even though he was by no means a standout performer in that period, he won the respect of the fans with his no-nonsense style and the commitment he showed.

Nevertheless, the decision to release Keiftenbeld in the summer did make sense and it gave a chance for the player to return to the Netherlands, having been in England since 2015, when he joined Birmingham City and became a fans favourite as well.

Following his exit from Millwall, the 32-year-old signed with FC Emmen who play in the Dutch top-flight.

Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

However, it’s been a really difficult time for Keiftenbeld as he suffered a serious knee injury in his debut, where the side lost to PSV on the opening day and he scored an own goal.

With the player having damaged his cruciate ligaments, it was apparent quickly that the midfielder was going to miss the rest of the campaign, so he remains on the sidelines at the moment.

Having signed a two-year deal with the club, there’s no doubt Kieftenbeld will already be looking ahead to next season and he will hope to make his mark when he does take to the pitch.

But, it remains to be seen what division the side are in, with Emmen currently third from bottom in the Eredivisie, which would put them in a play-off if it stayed that way, but they’re just two points from safety with 11 games to play.

All connected to Millwall will no doubt be wishing Kieftenbeld well as he steps up his recovery and he will be desperate to get back out on the pitch after a nightmare first season back home.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.