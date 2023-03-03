How has Lys Mousset been getting on since leaving Sheffield United?

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, Sheffield United opted to part ways with a host of players.

One of the individuals who sealed a permanent departure from Bramall Lane was Lys Mousset.

The forward was not offered fresh terms by the club and thus briefly became a free-agent when his contract with the Blades expired last summer.

Signed in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m from AFC Bournemouth, Mousset ultimately failed to live up to expectations during his time at the club.

In the 53 appearances that he made for United, the 27-year-old only managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

Unfortunately for Mousset, his game-time in the latter stages of this spell was limited due to a number of injuries.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how the forward has been getting on since leaving United…

After being loaned out to Salernitana for the second half of the previous campaign, Mousset sealed a permanent move to VfL Bochum in August following his departure from the Blades.

Mousset would have been hoping to make a positive impression for the German outfit this season.

However, the forward failed to make a single appearance for Bochum before the club opted to sanction a temporary exit for him in January.

Before being sent out on loan, Mousset was suspended due to consistent late arrivals to training and issues with his fitness.

While a report from German outlet Kicker suggested that Bochum were considering terminating his contract, a final decision has yet to be made regarding his future.

Mousset was allowed to join Ligue 2 outfit Nimes in the previous transfer window on a temporary basis.

The former Blades man was handed his debut in Nimes’ meeting with Rodez last month.

Mousset made an immediate impact for Les Crocodiles as he provided an assist for team-mate Rafiki Said in this particular fixture.

After being selected to start against Saint-Etienne, the forward was dropped for their defeat to FC Metz last weekend.

Deployed as a substitute in this clash, Mousset will be hoping to score his first goal for Nimes when they face Bastia tomorrow.

Nimes will need Mousset and the rest of his team-mates to step up to the mark in the coming months as they are currently in the Ligue 2 relegation zone.

