How has Lewis Holtby been getting on since leaving Blackburn Rovers?

It is now almost two years since Lewis Holtby’s departure from Blackburn Rovers was confirmed.

The midfielder had joined the club back in the summer of 2019, arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Hamburg in his native Germany at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Ultimately though, Holtby never quite managed to show the potential that had previously seen him feature in the Premier League with the likes of Tottenham and Fulham, while also winning three senior international caps for Germany.

In the end, the midfielder would score four goals and provide five assists in 56 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn.

As a result, with his contract at Ewood Park expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season, which Blackburn finished 15th in the Championship table, the decision was taken at that point, not to hand the German a new deal with the club.

Following his departure from Blackburn, it did not take long for Holtby to find a new club, as he returned to his home country to link up with second-tier side Holstein Kiel.

Since then, Holtby has gone on to have a reasonably mixed time with the his new side. His first season with Holstein saw him make 24 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once and providing three assists in a campaign that was impacted by injury.

Are these 20 Blackburn Rovers facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Blackburn Rovers were formed in 1875? Real Fake

Even so, the midfielder was able to help his side to ninth place in the final second-tier standings in Germany, both some way adrift of the play-off places, and well clear of the relegation zone.

Consequently, having initially signed a two-year contract when he joined Holstein in 2021, the summer of 2022 saw the now 32-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal with the club, securing his future with his current side until the end of the 2023/24.

Following that, Holtby has found himself playing something of a bit part role for Holstein during the current campaign, having again been restricted by injury at times.

Despite that, the midfielder has so far played 14 of the 23 league games Holstein have competed in this season, starting 11 of those, suggesting he is still an important player for his side when fit.

As things stand, Holstein once again find themselves firmly in mid-table in Germany’s second-tier, sitting in eighth, 13 points adrift of the promotion picture, and 12 clear of the relegation zone.

With that in mind, it seems that with his contract confirmed for next season, Holtby will once again find himself looking to push Holstein to the next step of breaking into promotion contention in the 2023/24 season.