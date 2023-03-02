How has Kristian Pedersen been getting on since leaving Birmingham City?

After joining Birmingham City from Union Berlin back in 2018, Kristian Pedersen would go on to spend four years at St Andrews.

During that period, the Dane was a regular in the Blues side, making 161 appearances for the club in total, and even carrying a slight goal threat, with nine goals and seven assists to his name during those matches.

The time for player and club to depart came last summer, though, with Pedersen departing the Championship side to return to Germany upon the expiry of his contract.

The 28-year-old signed for Bundesliga side FC Koln, but how has he been getting on since doing so? We’ve taken a look below…

How is he getting on?

Going from the Championship to the Bundesliga is clearly a step up in terms of quality, so it’s hard to know exactly how much game time Kristian Pedersen will have been expecting for his new club.

However, in any case, minutes have certainly not been easy to come by for the Danish full-back.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 History: The club were founded in which year? 1865 1870 1875 1880

In the Bundesliga, for example, he has made just five appearances for FC Koln, with just three of these coming from the start.

That was prior to the World Cup break and since football’s resumption, Pedersen has unfortunately been out through injury.

Interestingly, prior to the World Cup break and injury, though, the Dane did start five of FC Koln’s UEFA Europa Conference League matches.

It remains to be seen just how long Kristian Pedersen remains out injured, and just how much action he will miss out on this season as a result.

It does seem, though, that whilst he may not be a guaranteed starter, he was, prior to injury, very much a valuable member of the FC Koln squad.

In that sense, the switch from the Championship to the Bundesliga, barring his recent injury, has been a good one for the player.