How has Kieran Gibbs been getting on since leaving West Brom?

It’s fair to say that West Brom fans have had plenty of ups and downs over the past decade or so, with the club going between the top two divisions.

One player who played his part for Albion in both a relegation season and a promotion winning campaign is Kieran Gibbs, over an eventful near four-year period at The Hawthorns.

Unfortunately for the left-back, as was often the case, his time with the Baggies was blighted with injuries and he didn’t make as many appearances as he would’ve wanted.

It was announced in March 2021 that Gibbs would be leaving Albion and it would be a new journey for the former Arsenal man as he left England for the first time to join Inter Miami in America.

Over the two years that have followed, the defender made 28 appearances for the MLS outfit that are managed by Phil Neville, which highlights more issues with his availability.

It’s been a tough period on the whole for the team too, as even though they made the play-offs in the previous campaign, they were beaten at the first hurdle by New York City FC, where Gibbs came on as a late substitute.

And, that appears to have been his last game at a high level, as reports revealed just last month that Gibbs had decided to make a big decision, where he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Inter Miami.

However, that hasn’t ended his association with the club, as it was confirmed at the same time that he would become the play-by-play commentator for Apple TV, who now show MLS games. As well as that, Gibbs will host a show dedicated to Inter Miami.

Whilst the 33-year-old hasn’t officially announced his retirement, the career change obviously indicates that Gibbs is ready to move on to the next chapter in his life.

That would put an end to a career that began with the Gunners in the 2007/08 season and he would go on to make over 200 appearances for the current Premier League leaders over the next decade before linking up with West Brom.

Of course, there was also international recognition, as Gibbs won ten caps for England, although he didn’t get any of those during his time with West Brom.

Overall, with Gibbs’ football journey at an end, Albion fans are sure to wish him well but the low key end to his career sums up how he didn’t fulfil the potential that many thought he had.

