How has Kean Bryan been getting on since leaving Sheffield United for West Brom?

Unfortunately, Kean Bryan has not been available anywhere near as much as he would have liked after signing for West Bromwich Albion in September 2021.

The left-sided centre-back was an impressive free agent pick-up from the Baggies, under Valerien Ismael at the time, but injuries have limited the 26-year-old’s impact, seeing him sidelined since November 2021.

Bryan now finds himself in a worrying position as the 2022/23 season draws to a close in the next couple of months and his deal is set to expire at The Hawthorns. It seems unlikely at this stage that Bryan has been able to prove his worth in such limited action to persuade the club to extend his deal.

Bryan was in the Baggies’ matchday squad for eight consecutive Championship matches from late September to early November 2021, making three appearances and one start, before a cruciate ligament derailed his progress in the Black Country.

In the last five seasons, including this one, Bryan has made just 22 league appearances, 13 of them coming for Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Bryan’s transition into senior football after coming through the youth system at Manchester City has not gone according to plan and his future in the game may be coming under threat.

One huge positive is that Bryan may return to compete for Championship minutes before this season is over.

This time last month Carlos Corberan told BirminghamLive: “(Kean) Bryan will still be time out, like (Alex) Palmer I would say five to six weeks.”

That timeline stated by the Spaniard would suggest that the 26-year-old will be in contention for selection by the beginning of April.

Albion could certainly do with the additional depth at the back with Kyle Bartley still yet to return.

Dara O’Shea and Erik Pieters have struck up a good understanding at the heart of defence, while Semi Ajayi has recently returned to the fold, but with the busy schedule on the horizon in the second tier, Corberan will be grateful to have more fringe players to call on.

Due to his recent fitness record, unless he comes in to make some decisive contributions between now and the end of the season, Bryan may have to go on trial at League One clubs this summer if he wants to stay in the EFL.

It was a small surprise to see the Baggies opt to sign him after playing so little over the years and his next club will probably want to see him prove his fitness before they commit to a permanent contract.

Time will tell, but hopefully, he can play some role for West Brom in this season’s business end.