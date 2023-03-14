How has Kazenga LuaLua been getting on since leaving Luton Town?

When Kazenga LuaLua joined Luton Town in 2018, he certainly had a point to prove following an unsuccessful spell at Sunderland.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, LuaLua only managed to provide one assist in the six league games that he participated in as the Black Cats suffered relegation to League One.

Released by Sunderland, LuaLua was handed a chance to showcase his talent by Luton who signed the free-agent on a deal until the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

LuaLua went on to produce a number of impressive performances for the Hatters during his first season at the club as he helped his side secure promotion to the Championship by producing 11 direct goal contributions in 22 league appearances.

The winger left Kenilworth Road upon the expiry of his contract before re-joining the club in July 2019.

Over the course of the next two campaigns, LuaLua scored five goals for Luton in 52 league games before being released by the Championship outfit in 2021.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how the 32-year-old has been getting on since leaving the Hatters…

After Luton opted to part ways with LuaLua, the winger secured a move to Turkish outfit Genclerbirligi.

The winger would have been hoping to make a positive impact for the club in the second-tier of Turkish football.

However, LuaLua struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for Genclerbirligi at this level.

In the 23 league games that he participated in, the former Luton man only managed to provide six direct goal contributions.

LuaLua left Genclerbirligi last year and was signed on a two-year deal by Leviadiakos ahead of the current term.

Handed his debut in the club’s clash with Aris Saloniki, LuaLua was unable to prevent his side from suffering a 3-0 defeat in this fixture.

Due to the presence of Thierry Moutinho, Georgios Vrakas and Jonas Toro, LuaLua has failed to establish himself as a key member of Leviadiakos’ starting eleven.

Deployed as a substitute in nine of the 16 league games that he has featured in, the winger has not played for his side since their meeting with Volos last month.

In the absence of LuaLua, Leviadiakos have only won one of their last four league games.

Having only chipped in with one assist this season, LuaLua will need to step up his performance levels in order to remain a part of Giannis Petrakis’ plans for the future.

Petrakis was handed over the reins at Leviadiakos last month and is currently aiming to help the club avoid relegation from the Super League 1 Stoximan.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club