How has Kamil Grosicki been getting on since leaving Hull City?

It is now over three years since Kamil Grosicki departed Hull City, after an influential spell with the Tigers.

The winger joined the club on the final day of the 2017 January transfer window, arriving from French side Rennes for an undisclosed fee.

Although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League in his first season there, he did then go on to become a key player for the club in the Championship.

In total, Grosicki would go on to make 123 appearances in all competitions for Hull, scoring 25 goals and providing 25 assists in that time.

But with Hull sliding towards relegation from the Championship to League One, the winger departed the club in January 2020, linking up with West Bromwich Albion on an 18-month contract.

The winger would then go on to play a part in helping the club to promotion back to the Premier League in the months following that move, including scoring in a 4-2 win over Hull.

However, Grosicki was unable to back that up in the following campaign, making just a handful of appearances in the top flight, before the Baggies were relegated back to the Championship.

That lack of involvement during the 2020/21 season meant it was no huge surprise to see Grosicki leave West Brom when his contract expired in the summer of 2021.

Ultimately, the Pole left the Baggies having made just 19 appearances during an 18-month spell with the club, with his only goal the one he scored against the Tigers.

Following his departure from West Brom, Grosicki returned to his home country in the summer of 2021, linking up with Pogon Szczecin in the Polish top flight.

Grosicki’s first season with the club was a productive one, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 26 league games to help Pogon to a third-place finish in the Ekstraklasa table.

He has since followed that up during the current campaign, scoring nine more goals and providing three assists in 24 league games so far, to help his side to fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old remains a presence on the international stage with Poland, taking his tally of caps to 88, including three appearances at last year’s World Cup when they reached the Round of 16 in Qatar.

With a contract at Pogon until the end of next season, when the club have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months, Grosicki’s future also looks to be reasonably secure, especially since his current form means you imagine they will want to keep him around for some time to come.