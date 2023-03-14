How has Jon Toral been getting on since leaving Birmingham City?

Born in Reus, Catalonia, Jon Toral progressed through the academy ranks at Barcelona, before continuing his youth development at Arsenal.

Impressing in a cup competition in England in 2010, Toral, as well as Hector Bellerin signed for the London club from Barcelona.

Breaking into the club’s reserves after recovering from a knee injury, Toral was then involved in the first-team picture in pre-season friendlies, ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

Embarking on a Championship loan spell ahead of the aforementioned season, newly-promoted second-tier club Brentford took a punt on the creative midfielder.

Managing six goals in 34 league appearances for the Bees, a further Championship loan move was lined up for the following campaign, with Birmingham City being the next club to take a chance on Toral.

Enjoying a mightily impressive campaign with the Blues, during a season where he managed eight goals in 36 second-tier outings, the attacking midfielder won the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season.

A loan move to La Liga club Granada was up next for Toral but he struggled for regular game time in Spain’s top-flight and he was subsequently recalled in January.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 History: The club were founded in which year? 1865 1870 1875 1880

Spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Rangers, it was a move that reunited the midfielder with his manager at Brentford, Mark Warburton, with Toral going on to score three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants.

A permanent move to Hull City came about in the summer of 2017, with the Championship outfit paying a fee around the £3 million mark for the creative talent.

He departed Arsenal without making a single competitive appearance for the London club.

Appearing 27 times during his first season with the Tigers, managing one goal and four, going on to appear 22 times across the next two seasons, scoring no goals and registering five assists.

Permanently arriving at St Andrew’s in the summer of 2020, Toral penned down a one-year deal at the Midlands club, with Birmingham holding an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Unable to replicate form he displayed during the 2015/16 season, Birmingham confirmed that he would depart when the season came to an end, with injury issues also hindering his development.

Joining OFI Crete in the summer of 2021, penning down a three-year deal, Toral scored three goals and provided a further assist in 24 league games last time out.

This time around, the attacking midfielder has managed six goals and two assists in 21 league appearances, proving to be a regular starter.