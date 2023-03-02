How has Jodi Jones been getting on since leaving Coventry City?

The next few months will give Jodi Jones the chance to put himself in the shop window ahead of a pivotal summer.

The 25-year-old forward was sent out on loan to National League promotion chasers Notts County in late January after a frustrating start to life at Oxford United had seen him fall down the pecking order at the Kassam Stadium.

Jones’ free transfer move from Coventry City to Oxford in August 2022 has not proven fruitful for either the player or the club – bringing eight appearances and no goals so far – and he is set to become a free agent again at the end of June.

The sacking of Karl Robinson this week may reopen the door for the attacker at the League One club but you still feel as though it’s likely he’ll move on.

It remains to be seen who will be interested and that may be dictated by how he fares with Notts County in the remaining months of 2022/23.

Jones appears to have won the trust of manager Luke Williams very quickly.

He came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Halifax Town just two days after his loan move from Oxford was confirmed has not missed a National League game since – helping his new club win seven in a row before last weekend’s defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 25-year-old has shown his versatility in that short time – featuring up top, in attacking midfield, and out wide in a 3-5-2 system.

Jones has struggled to recapture the early-career promise he showed with Dagenham & Redbridge and then Coventry but there are signs that the move to Meadow Lane can help him do that.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Oxford United players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Michael Duberry? Yes No

In eight games, mostly substitute appearances, he has scored once and provided an assist, which means this is his most productive season since 2017/18.

He appears to be enjoying himself with Notts County, who are involved in a National League title battle with Hollywood-backed Wrexham at the moment, and his regular social media posts and messages to fans – even after defeats – are proof of that.

Frustrating result tonight but we stick together and go again! Far from over, we will make it right next game! Thanks for your support as always ⚫️⚪️ #COYP https://t.co/LjCBZOohVB — Jodi Jones (@JodsJones) February 25, 2023

Jones’ initial performances have drawn praise from Williams and with Notts County on an upward trajectory that looks destined to end in a return to the EFL, he will want to continue to impress with a view to a summer move.

It was always going to take a bit of time for the 25-year-old to settle but after his career stalled at Coventry and then Oxford, there are clear signs that the move to the Magpies could help him get back on track.