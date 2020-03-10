How has Jay-Roy Grot been getting on away from Leeds United?

Some Leeds United fans may be forgiven for forgetting all about striker Jay-Roy Grot, despite the 21-year-old still being on the books at Elland Road.

Grot arrived in West Yorkshire over the summer of 2017 from Dutch side NEC but would struggle to make an impact on United’s first-team, scoring just one goal in 19 league appearances for the side.

Despite signing a four-year deal with the club back in 2017, Grot has not played a single competitive minute for the club since the 2-1 defeat to Norwich City back in April 2018.

In July 2018, Grot opened up to Dutch football magazine Votebal International, explaining how he had endured a difficult first season in England and how he had struggled being away from home.

It was also in July that Grot sealed his first loan move away from Leeds United, joining Dutch Eredivisie side VVV-Venlo making his debut in a 1-0 win over Willem II in August.

During his time at VVV-Venlo, Grot turned out 34 times in all competitions for the side, scoring six goals and chipping with three assists for the club in 33 league appearances.

VVV-Venlo would go on to finish 12th in the Eredivisie, with Grot’s form earning him a call-up to the Netherlands under-21 side, where he made his debut for his national side in November 2018.

Grot was largely deployed as a left-winger during his time at VVV-Venlo, and three goals and two assists in his final five games for the club won praise from a number of the club’s support.

Following his 2018-2019 loan spell, Grot would return to the Eredivisie this campaign, this time with Vitesse on another season-long loan, where he has again been largely utilised as a left-winger.

So far, Grot has made 22 league appearances for Edward Sturing’s side, scoring two goals the first of which coming in only his second appearance for the club, the other in Saturday’s 1-0 win over FC Twente.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Leeds United defenders?

1 of 15 Who is this? Adam Drury Scott Wootton Marius Zaliukas Neill Collins

On Tuesday morning, Leeds United confirmed that Grot had suffered a meniscus tear during the 1-0 win over FC Twente and suggested that the injury could rule the 21-year-old out for up to three months.

The forward has only missed four league games so far this term for Vitesse and there is no doubt this injury will come as a big blow to the 21-year-old, after two enjoyable loan stints in his home country.

United have confirmed that Grot will undergo surgery for his recent injury, but didn’t say whether the striker would return to Elland Road for his rehabilitation.

Grot was one of a handful of players to arrive at Elland Road over the summer of 2017 and it was easy to forget for some that he was still at the early stages of his career when he came to England.

It appears, although not prolific, Grot has played big parts in both VVV-Venlo and Vitesse’s campaigns over the last two seasons, and that he could go on to have a good career in the Netherlands’ top tier despite it not working out for him in England.