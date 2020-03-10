How has Jarrod Bowen been getting on since switching Hull City for the Premier League and West Ham United?

Hull City were always going to miss Jarrod Bowen when he left the KCOM Stadium, but many may be shocked to see just how badly his departure has affected the Tigers’ form.

Bowen joined the Tigers back in 2014 and in recent seasons was one of the club’s standout players, scoring 54 goals in 131 appearances for the side.

Before his departure for West Ham United in January, Bowen had scored 16 goals in 29 Championship appearances this season as well as contributing six assists as Grant McCann’s side flirted around the play-offs.

Since Bowen swapped the KCOM for the London Stadium on deadline day, Hull have gone eight matches without a win only managing to pick up two points from a possible 24, a run that has seen them slip to just two points above the relegation zone.

Despite the Tigers currently being embroiled in a relegation battle, things haven’t been all plain sailing down at West Ham, who also find themselves in a battle to stay in their respective division.

Like Hull, the Hammers currently sit just two points above the drop-zone, after picking up just one win in Bowen’s first four matches with the club.

To be fair to both Bowen and West Ham, three of those four matches have come against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old appeared off the bench against both Man City and Liverpool but would start his third game in the Hammers’ 3-1 win over Southampton last month.

Bowen repaid the faith shown by manager David Moyes by opening the scoring just 15 minutes into the clash with the Saints before being substituted on the 78th minute to a standing ovation, with Bowen joking after the match that: “I think that’s the way it went in my dreams last night.”

The forward’s performance against Southampton would ensure that he kept his place when the club made the short trip to the Emirates Stadium last weekend, where they lost 1-0.

Despite the defeat, Bowen played the whole 90 minutes against Arsenal, and after two starts does not look out of place in a Premier League side.

West Ham have a crucial run of fixtures coming up in order to secure an eighth successive Premier League campaign and based on his last two performances, Bowen will have a big part to play in this run-in.

As for Hull, it is a sad state of affairs to see what Bowen’s departure has done to the club’s form leaving them precariously close to the Championship’s bottom three.

Whilst Hull’s Championship status hangs in the balance, their ex-golden boy seems to be making big impressions in the Premier League.