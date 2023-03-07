How has Jack Rodwell been getting on since leaving Sheffield United?

Jack Rodwell plays his football in Australia now, after several years in England with him moving around several clubs.

Rodwell’s career started at Everton with him looking every bit a top midfielder and one that looked set for a hugely successful career at the top of the game.

Indeed, he had the potential to be a regular England international and challenge for big honours but a big move to Manchester City never really worked for him, and from there he became a bit of a journeyman.

He’d be on the books of Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United in the remaining years of his career in England before heading to Australia to play for Western Sydney Wanderers.

He joined them in 2021 but moved away from them in 2022, joining another Sydney-based team – Sydney FC.

He’s been unable to really repeat what he showed at Everton, though, and in Australia he has only played a handful of times for his current side.

As per Whoscored, he has made four appearances for the club in the league, with him yet to register a goal or an assist so far.

Of course, there’s more to judge a player on but given the talent Rodwell had, and probably still has, it is a shame that he is not playing in a stronger league.

Many believed he had all the tools to go to the very top of the game but ultimately things do not work out that way all of the time and the move to Manchester City really did seem to be the turning point in his career, and for the worse.

Maybe we’ll see him back on these shores in the future – he is only 31 after all – but there seems no guarantee of that as things stand.