How has Festy Ebosele been getting on since leaving Derby County?

It’s fair to say the 2021/22 season was a miserable one for Derby County that ultimately saw them relegated to League One.

With all the off-field issues as well, there were very few positives for the club but the major shining light was the emergence of several youngsters who made their mark on the team.

One of those was Festy Ebosele, who impressed for the Rams with his speed and intensity down the right flank and his enthusiasm made him a favourite among the support at times.

However, the Irishman was running his contract down at Pride Park and he would go on to seal a move to Udinese, with the Rams only entitled to a small compensation package, which was frustrating for the club.

You can understand why the prospect of joining the Serie A side appealed to Ebosele and he has had a decent first season in Italy.

Given his lack of experience, the 20-year-old was never going to be a regular but he has featured in seven league games so far, which includes starting and impressing in a 0-0 draw against Atalanta over the weekend, so the early signs are promising.

The wing-back role seems ideally suited to the way Ebosele plays and he will hope to develop and improve in the years to come as he hopes to establish himself as a regular for a team who play in one of the top leagues in the world.

For Derby, it’s a shame that they haven’t been able to benefit fully from a player they identified and brought in as a youngster, but it was a consequence of the poor situation the club found themselves in during a miserable first half of 2022.

Nevertheless, his progress and rise is an example of how Derby were doing things right and they will hope more like Ebosele can come into the XI moving forward under Paul Warne.

