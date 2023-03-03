How has Eoghan O’Connell been getting on since leaving Charlton Athletic?

Eoghan O’Connell made a surprise deadline day move to Wrexham from Charlton Athletic in January having made a promising start to his career in South London.

The Irishman moved on for an undisclosed fee seeing the Addicks turn a profit on the centre back who arrived on a free having left Rochdale in the summer.

The 27-year-old capped a dream debut as the Robins picked up a 2-1 win at Altrincham on February 4th.

O’Connell went straight into Phil Parkinson’s starting XI and scored an 87th minute winner to see the points head back to North Wales.

The centre back also played the entirety of the next two matches in the National League, a 3-1 win v Wealdstone and 2-2 draw with Woking both at home, before being substituted at half time of their 4-3 win at Aldershot Town with the score at 3-2.

O’Connell has not played a minute since, missing out on the matchday squad twice and being an unused substitute in Wrexham’s 2-1 victory against Chesterfield on Tuesday evening.

The absence was due to an achilles problem, but with Wrexham winning all three games since O’Connell has been out of the side, it could be difficult to force his way back in as they chase down the league title.

Former Crawley Town defender Jordan Tunnicliffe has come back into the side in that time and may be preventing O’Connell being reinstated in the backline.

Wrexham have overtaken Notts County at the summit in that time and will be strong favourites to seal the only automatic promotion berth in the division.

Financially there is a very good chance that O’Connell has received a pay rise from what he was on at Charlton, and as far as stepping back up to League Two next season is concerned, things could not be going a lot better for the Robins since the Irishman arrived.

O’Connell did not completely establish himself as a starter again at Charlton off the back of a serious knee injury, but most supporters would rather have kept him at the club than see Michael Hector come in to replace him on a short term basis.

The 27-year-old has joined a group with a lot of EFL experience and they seem fairly well placed for a promising campaign in League Two next season, similar to what Stockport County are currently doing under Dave Challinor.