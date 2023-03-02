How has Danny Hylton been getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Arriving at Luton Town in 2016 and immediately impressing in League Two, Danny Hylton proved to be an important source of goals during his first season with the Hatters.

Proceeding to remain a vital figure in the final third the following season, a partnership between Hylton and James Collins helped fire the Bedfordshire club to League One.

Luton went on to secure back-to-back promotions the following campaign, with Hylton netting eight and providing four assists in 25 league appearances.

Playing a much more reduced role during the first couple of seasons back in the Championship, the experienced forward played a much bigger role last time out and was particularly important during the back end of the campaign as the Hatters secured a play-off spot.

Departing the club in the summer, after scoring 62 times and providing 18 assists in 170 games in Luton colours, Northampton Town won the race to sign the 34-year-old.

AFC Wimbledon were battling for the forward’s signature in the summer, as reported by journalist Richard Cawley at the time, however, it was the Cobblers who secured his signature.

Enjoying a strong pre-season and actually causing his former employers all sorts of problems in a friendly ahead of the start of the campaign, Hylton set himself up for a good year with the fourth-tier outfit.

However, the striker has had his difficulties in really getting going for the automatic promotion-chasers.

Starting four of Northampton’s first five games this League Two season, Hylton has only managed a further two starting XI inclusions since.

The former Luton man is yet to score a goal for the Cobblers in over 700 minutes of league action, something he will be eager to put right during the final quarter of this term.

Hylton does have two assists to his name thus far, providing the first goal during the opening day of the season in a 3-2 victory over Colchester United, and the other comes during another 3-2 victory but this time it was against Stevenage, with the experienced forward proceeding to get sent off late on in the clash.

Currently sidelined with an injury, Hylton has not featured since mid-January and it remains to be seen when he will be back fit and available for Jon Brady once again.

It has not been the most productive of seasons for the proven goalscorer but he will be hoping to return to full fitness and make a difference as Northampton chase promotion to League One.