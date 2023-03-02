How has Andraz Sporar been getting on since leaving Middlesbrough?

It is probably fair to say that Andraz Sporar’s time with Middlesbrough did not go quite as well as many would have hoped.

The striker joined the club on a season-long loan back in the 2021 summer transfer window, arriving on a temporary basis from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

There were some signs of a positive impact from the Slovenia international, who scored eight goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them to a seventh place finish in the Championship table.

Ultimately though, Sporar rather struggled to provide enough of a consistent threat in attack during his time at The Riverside Stadium.

As a result, it was perhaps no surprise that there was no permanent move to Middlesbrough for the striker, to emerge in the 2022 summer transfer window.

But despite that, Sporar was still on the move ahead of the current season, as he left Sporting, to join Greek outfit Panathinaikos.

The striker joined his new side on a permanent deal for fee reported to be worth over €3million, and signed a four-year contract that secures his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Since then, things do seem to have been somewhat more productive for Sporar, than they were during his time with Middlesbrough last season.

Following confirmation of his move to Greece back in July, the striker has been able to make a rather useful impact for his new club.

In total, Sporar has gone on to score 11 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Panathinaikos, in what is obviously an improvement on the goals ratio he produced when he was at the Riverside Stadium.

That has also seen him enjoy what will no doubt be some rather satisfying success as well, with his goals helping his side to top spot in the Greek Super League, two points clear of second place AEK Athens, albeit having played a game more.

Meanwhile, he also helped his side to the Quarter Finals of the Greek Cup, where they were beaten by top-flight rivals PAOK over two legs.

There was also another, brief, taste of European Football for Sporar, who scored in Panathanaikos’ Europa Conference League qualifying tie with Slavia Prague, though that was not enough to prevent a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

On the international front, Sporar featured five times for Slovenia in the Nations League over the summer, scoring in a 2-1 win over Norway, and will be looking to add more caps to his tally when they begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign later this month.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though the parting of the ways between Middlesbrough and Sporar, is one that has rather suited both parties.