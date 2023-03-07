How has Ahmed Hegazy been getting on since leaving West Brom?

West Brom have made some astute signings over the years and centre-back Ahmed Hegazy was certainly one of those.

Having been brought to The Hawthorns from Egyptian giants Al Ahly, it’s fair to say that he was an unknown quantity from most in this country but Hegazy established himself as a pretty reliable performer.

Whilst his time at Albion involved relegation from the Premier League, he will be remembered fondly on the whole, with his time at the club starting in style as he scored on his debut in a win over Bournemouth.

Hegazy stuck around after the Baggies were relegated, although injuries restricted the impact he could make, especially in the 2019/20 season that saw the side go up under Slaven Bilic.

Despite the Croatian wanting to keep Hegazy, the defender would be on the move after just one game into the next campaign, where he linked up with Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

The 32-year-old is still with the club and there is a Black Country connection there, as former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is currently in charge of Hegazy – and it’s a match that is working well.

That’s because Al-Attihad are flying high in the league, sitting second in the table, with Al-Nassr, who have Cristiano Ronaldo, the only side above them at the moment.

However, they only trail them by two points, so it could be an interesting battle for the title during the run-in.

And, the stats suggest Hegazy will be key, as Al-Ittihad have only conceded six goals in 19 games so far this season, which highlights just how they are relying on their defensive structure.

Whilst his time at West Brom didn’t have the best possible ending, most fans will appreciate that Hegazy was a bargain signing who delivered some big performances when wearing the blue and white stripes.

So, they’re sure to be glad to see him doing well and will be hoping that he can get one over Ronaldo and claim a title with his current club.

