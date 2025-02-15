Haji Wright is set to be a key figure for Coventry City in the Championship this season as the club eyes a push for a top-six finish.

The Sky Blues reached the play-off final as recently as 2023, and have their sights set on returning to that stage again this year.

Frank Lampard’s side have some ground to make up at this stage of the campaign, but have plenty of games remaining to do so.

They will face stiff competition for fifth and sixth place, with the top four creating a considerable gap to the rest of the chasing pack so far this term.

Wright will need to perform at his best for the remainder of the season if Coventry are to have any hope of a top six finish.

Here we use estimated figures from Capology to compare his weekly salary to his Championship rivals…

Haji Wright’s Championship salary

Wright is currently earning £25,000 per week from Coventry, having joined the club in the summer of 2023.

The 26-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor, and enjoyed a solid first campaign with the club.

He contributed 16 goals and six assists from 44 appearances in the Championship, with the team coming ninth in the table.

Wright was also instrumental in Coventry’s run to the FA Cup semi-final, narrowly missing out on a final appearance with a penalty shootout defeat.

However, he is not the best paid player at the CBS Arena, with Luis Binks on a deal worth £30,000-a-week.

Ellis Simms is also on £25,000 per week, with this trio being the top three earners in Lampard’s side.

But in comparison to the best paid players in the entire division, Wright’s salary is much lower.

Best paid forwards in the Championship

Patrick Bamford is the best paid forward in the Championship, with the Leeds United player earning £70,000 per week.

However, Bamford is an outlier among the current crop of strikers in the division, with Rhian Brewster earning the second highest wage at the moment.

The Sheffield United star is currently earning £35,000 per week, exactly half what Bamford is receiving from the Whites.

Callum Robinson is also earning £35,000 per week from Cardiff City, who are battling at the opposite end of the table this season.

Championship forwards - top 5 earners (estimated figures from Capology) Player Weekly salary (£) Patrick Bamford 70,000 Rhian Brewster 35,000 Callum Robinson 35,000 Lyle Foster 32,500 Daryl Dike 32,308

The 30-year-old has 11 goals from 24 appearances in the league, and will need to find the back of the net again a few more times if the Bluebirds are to remain in the division.

Three other Championship forwards are earning above the £30,000 per week mark, including Lyle Foster (Burnley), Daryl Dike (West Brom) and Jacob Brown (Luton Town).

Nakhi Wells is the only other forward that is earning more than Wright in the Championship this season, with the Bristol City striker on a deal worth £27,500-a-week.

If Wright can help power Coventry to a top six finish this season, then perhaps he will be able to negotiate a new contract with the club that could see his salary increase.

The USMNT player has a deal with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2027.