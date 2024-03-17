Haji Wright was a big name arrival at Coventry City last summer.

The Sky Blues had narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League after suffering a play-off final defeat to Luton Town.

The departures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer allowed for reinvestment back into the team, with Wright arriving from Turkish side Antalyaspor in a £7.7 million deal.

The American is the team’s top scorer in the Championship, with the team chasing another top six finish.

It has been an impressive debut campaign in English football for the 25-year-old, who will be hoping to power the team to the top flight.

According to estimated figures from Capology, the forward is earning a weekly wage worth £25,000.

Here we look at how that figure compares to other high earners in the Championship...

Highest Championship wages

The highest paid figure in the second division is from Leicester City, with the Foxes paying Jamie Vardy £140,000 per week.

This is easily the biggest pay in the league, with Harry Winks the second best paid player at £90,000.

In fact, eight of the top 10 biggest salaries in the Championship come from the current league leaders.

The other two are Aaron Ramsey, fifth highest at £80,000 per week, and Joe Aribo in 10th at £70,000-a-week.

Top 5 earners in the Championship - figures from Capology.com Player (club) Weekly wage (£) 1 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 140,000 2 Harry Winks (Leicester City) 90,000 3 Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) 80,000 4 Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) 80,000 5 Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City) 80,000

Outside of Leicester, Leeds United also provide some of the highest wages in the division.

The Whites are paying Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter £70,000 per week each.

Loan stars such as Brandon Williams and Nathaniel Phillips (£65,000 per week each) are also high on the list of top earners, although it remains unknown how much of that is being contributed by Ipswich Town and Cardiff City respectively.

Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also among the highest earners at £65,000-a-week.

It will come as no surprise that the recently relegated trio of Leicester, Leeds and the Saints are all contributing the highest wages in the Championship.

Coventry City rival wages

Further down the Championship table, Coventry are competing against the likes of West Brom, Norwich City and Hull City for a place in the play-offs.

Adam Reach is the highest paid player for the Baggies, with the 31-year-old earning £40,000 per week.

The drop-off between the absolute top earners and the next tier below is noticeable, and goes a long way in explaining the current automatic promotion race.

But Axel Tuanzebe’s £20,000 per week salary from the Tractor Boys highlights that it is possible to compete without offering the absolute highest wages, with the centre-back being the highest earner at Portman Road.

Ben Gibson receives the biggest salary at Norwich, taking home a gross wage of £40,000 per week.

January signing Abdülkadir Ömür became Hull City’s top earner, with the Tigers offering the Turkey international £35,000.

Coventry themselves also pay Ellis Simms £25,000-a-week, with the forward partners both arriving in the summer to go straight to the top of the club’s wage bill.