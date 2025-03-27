With eight games to go, excitement and tension is building across all three divisions in the EFL as the conclusion of the 2024/25 season draws nearer.

There has been plenty of drama at the top end of League Two this season, both in the race for automatic promotion to League One, as well as several sides looking to secure a place in the post-season frenzy that is the play-offs.

At present, just six points separate AFC Wimbledon in third and Crewe Alexandra in ninth, with last season's beaten play-off finalists just outside the top seven at present, two places and one point behind Grimsby Town.

Colchester United are currently sandwiched between the Mariners and the Alex at present, with the Essex outfit enjoying a remarkable 13-game unbeaten run - which was halted in devastating fashion by second-placed Bradford City last weekend - that has taken the U's from 17th in the table and right into the promotion mix-up.

League Two Table (26/03/25) Team P GD Pts 3 AFC Wimbledon 38 23 64 4 Port Vale 38 10 64 5 Doncaster Rovers 37 10 63 6 Notts County 38 17 62 7 Grimsby Town 38 -2 59 8 Colchester United 38 9 58 9 Crewe Alexandra 38 7 58

With that in mind, Football League World has compared the respective run-ins at Blundell Park, the Jobserve Community Stadium and the Mornflake Stadium with all very much still to play for, as they all face off against each other at some point.

Grimsby Town begin their run-in with mammoth Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra showdowns

Grimsby begin the final stretch of games in the box-seat over their rivals in the race for the third tier by a point, currently three points behind Notts County in sixth.

David Artell's side couldn't have asked for two fixtures of greater importance to begin their run-in, as they travel to Colchester on Friday night, before facing Lee Bell's men at the Mornflake Stadium on April 1st. However, Town will fancy their chances in both games, currently holding the fourth-best away record in the fourth tier with 29 points from a possible 54.

The Mariners will then return to Blundell Park to take on relegation-threatened Morecambe, before facing off against Harrogate Town in North Yorkshire.

Easter is well-known as being a season-defining weekend in the footballing calendar, with the Lincolnshire outfit then taking on Swindon Town and former boss Ian Holloway on home turf, before they are involved in yet another key encounter, away to Port Vale on Easter Monday.

Town's final away fixture comes on April 26th against an underperforming MK Dons side, before rounding off the season against AFC Wimbledon, in a game which could prove to be 'all or nothing' in many senses, with Johnnie Jackson's side currently inside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

Grimsby Town's final eight League Two fixtures H/A Colchester United (March 28th) A Crewe Alexandra (April 1st) A Morecambe (April 5th) H Harrogate Town (April 12th) A Swindon Town (April 18th) H Port Vale (April 21st) A MK Dons (April 26th) A AFC Wimbledon (May 3rd) H

Colchester United's run-in as promotion race heats up

Similarly to Grimsby, the run-in for Cowley's side is an extremely tough, yet intriguing one to navigate, which starts off against the Mariners on home turf this Friday as Colchester look to extend their recently impressive run of one defeat in their last 12 league matches at the Jobserve.

The eighth-placed side are then the visitors to Priestfield in what will be Gareth Ainsworth's first home game in charge of Gillingham, before yet another encounter which could have a strong impact on the promotion race, with Notts County travelling to Essex on April 5th.

A trip to Newport County then follows for the U's, before a crunch weekend of Easter action comes their way as they face off against the Alex on Good Friday and travel to Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers on Easter Monday, with Donny very much in the hunt for automatic promotion after missing out in the play-offs last season.

Salford City are the nearest challengers to the play-offs behind Colchester and Crewe in the standings at present, and Cowley's men will make the lengthy trip to Greater Manchester on the season's penultimate weekend, before rounding off the season against Andy Whing's Barrow side, who have recently emerged victorious on their travels against Notts County and Port Vale.

Colchester United's final eight League Two fixtures H/A Grimsby Town (March 28th) H Gillingham (April 1st) A Notts County (April 5th) H Newport County (April 12th) A Crewe Alexandra (April 18th) H Doncaster Rovers (April 21st) A Salford City (April 26th) A Barrow (May 3rd) H

Crewe Alexandra's final eight League Two encounters

The Railwaymen are looking to end a three-year exile from League One after losing to Crawley Town at Wembley Stadium last May, but to give themselves a prime chance, they must see off plenty of the division's top sides between now and May 3rd.

First off for Lee Bell's side is a game which holds significance in many ways: hosting local rivals Port Vale in a local derby at 12:30PM on Saturday afternoon, before welcoming their former boss Artell and their play-off rivals three days later.

Crewe then have the ominous task of gaining a result at Valley Parade, with Bradford City having the best home form in League Two this season as the Bantams look to overtake leaders Walsall and secure the title, before the Cheshire side take on Cheltenham Town on home turf.

A potentially mammoth clash against Colchester then follows on Good Friday, before encounters against MK Dons and Tranmere Rovers represent an opportunity to collect maximum points against two sides whose seasons have been plagued by inconsistency.

Once again, the final day could have ramifications for both teams' fortunes, as Crewe host the Saddlers, with Mat Sadler's side letting their mass advantage at the top of the table diminish in the past two months.