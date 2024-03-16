West Bromwich Albion are having a largely successful 2023-24 campaign, and look destined to secure a play-off spot, unless they endure an unlikely collapse towards the end of the season.

Carlos Corberan's side are brimming with quality all around the pitch, and boast one of the best defences in the Championship, with the likes of Darnell Furlong and Cedric Kipre impressing second tier observers this campaign.

But it is not just the Baggies backline which has been impressive this season - winger Jed Wallace is arguably one of the most consistent players in the Championship, while fellow wide player Mikey Johnston has been an absolute revelation since his arrival on loan from Celtic in January.

One of Albion's most talented players is former West Ham man Grady Diangana, who is enjoying a highly productive season, and has started March well, with goals against Coventry and QPR as well as an assist against Huddersfield.

If Corberan's side are to earn promotion this campaign, then Diangana is highly likely to have played a key role between now and the end of the season, as well as in the play-offs.

Diangana is one of the top 100 Championship earners

According to Capology's estimated figures, the 25-year-old earns a salary of £20,385 per week, which is a yearly wage of £1,060,000, ranking him 90th on Capology's list of Championship earners.

Diangana's former Albion teammate Callum Robinson sits one place below the DR Congo international as per Capology, with an estimated weekly wage of £20,000.

Hull City star Ozan Tufan sits one place above the Baggies man on the list, with Capology estimating that the Türkiye international brings home a weekly wage of £21,538.

Capology also estimates that the Baggies player who earns the closest weekly wage to that of Diangana is Nathaniel Chalobah, with a weekly wage of £20,000.

Meanwhile, Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy is estimated to be the highest earning Championship star, earning a whopping £140,000 per week.

Diangana is the Baggies' ninth highest paid player

The tricky winger is one of Albion's most influential players, which is somewhat reflected by the fact that he is thought to be one of the club's highest earners.

However, according to estimates, Diangana earns just over half the amount of Albion's highest paid player, Adam Reach, who earns £40,000 a week, according to Capology.

West Bromwich Albion's Estimated Highest Earners Name Estimated Weekly Wage 1. Adam Reach £40,000 2. Daryl Dike £32,308 3=. Jed Wallace £25,000 3=. Okay Yokuslu £25,000 5 Alex Mowatt £22,885 All Estimates Recorded By Capology

The site estimates that the Baggies' second-highest earner is USA international Daryl Dike, with a weekly wage of £32,308, which is arguably a high salary for a player who is so injury prone.

According to Capology, both Kipre and John Swift sit just above Diangana on the Baggies' wage bill, with the duo both earning £22,000 per week, making them two of the club's higher earners.

On the other hand, Capology estimates that back-up goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is the club's lowest paid player, earning a weekly wage of just £1,538, while the next lowest wage earner at the Hawthorns is Ted Cann on a weekly salary of £2,000.