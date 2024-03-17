It was in January 2023 when Leeds United paid a club record fee to sign striker Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

It is a deal that has the potential to rise to £36 million, and it was hoped by the Yorkshire side at the time, that he could help keep them in the Premier League.

The Frenchman played 11 times in the top flight but failed to score a single goal, with his only real contribution being an assist.

The 21-year-old came in for a hefty fee, and it seemed the weight on his shoulders to be Leeds’ saviour was a lot to ask. But now, this 2023/24 season, Rutter has excelled at Ellan Road, with him producing very good numbers in the Championship.

So far, Rutter has contributed a lot to Leeds going forward, making him one of the club’s most important attacking players.

Georginio Rutter's estimated wage at Leeds United

Georginio Rutter failed to live up to his price tag in the second half of last season, but this season, the 21-year-old has impressed many and shown why he was bought for such a big price.

As well as Rutter costing Leeds a lot in his transfer price tag, the striker is also expensive when it comes to his wages.

According to Capology, it is estimated that Rutter is on a weekly wage of £70,000, which totals to £3,640,000 a year.

According to this site, that makes Rutter, along with Patrick Bamford, the club’s highest earners this season.

The Whites have some big earners in their side, as a lot of the players were bought when they were a Premier League side.

But it is Rutter who is leading the way and could be doing so for some time, as the forward is still contracted to the club until the summer of 2028.

Georginio Rutter's estimated wages compared to the highest Championship earners

So, with Georginio Rutter being one of the highest earners at Leeds and him being a very important player this season, here at Football League World, we have looked to see how his wages compare to some of the Championship’s highest-earning stars.

Championship highest earners Wages Jamie Vardy £140,000 Harry Winks £90,000 Kelechi Iheanacho £80,000 Ricardo Pereira £80,000 Aaron Ramsey £80,000 Conor Coady £75,000 Dennis Praet £75,000 Patson Daka £75,000 Wilfried Ndidi £75,000 Georginio Rutter £70,000 As estimated by Capology (As it stands March 12th)

Rutter is high up on the list of Championship earners this season, but is not leading the way, as that title belongs to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who, according to Capology, is said to be on an estimated wage of £140,000 a week.

He is said to be the highest earner in the league, by a distance, with the next on the list being another Leicester player in Harry Winks.

The midfielder joined the Foxes in the summer and is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £90,000, meaning Leicester have two of the biggest earners at their club this season.

Both players have been very important for Leicester this season, so it could be said they are living up to expectations. While they are followed by Kelechi Iheanacho, Ricardo Pereira, and Aaron Ramsey, who are said to be on a weekly wage of £80,000.

Then it is estimated by Capology that Conor Coady, Dennis Praet, Patson Daka, and Wilfried Ndidi are all on £75,000 a week. Which may not be a surprise as Leicester have been in the Premier League for a long time and, therefore, have players playing who are still on Premier League wages.

Something that could be said about Rutter, as he joined, thinking he would be playing for Leeds in the Premier League, and now he finds himself trying to help the club get out of the Championship.

Georginio Rutter has been key for Leeds this season

As mentioned, it was a disappointing start to his career at Leeds for Georginio Rutter last season, but in this 2023/24 campaign, he has very much shown why the club were keen to sign him.

The 21-year-old has adapted well to the Championship and has proven to be one of the first names on the teamsheet under Daniel Farke.

This shows how well Rutter has done this season, and he will hope to continue to show why he is on the big money at Leeds as he tries to get them back into the Premier League.