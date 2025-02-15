Huddersfield Town have been under the ownership of Kevin Nagle since the summer of 2023, when the American businessman purchased the club to bring Dean Hoyle's 14-year spell in charge to an end.

The 70-year-old bought 100 per cent of the club through his company Town FC LLC, coming as one of the latest Stateside businessmen to purchase a side outside of the Premier League.

Of course, two of Huddersfield's League One promotion rivals in big-spending duo Birmingham City and Wrexham are both owned by Americans in Tom Wagner and the Red Dragons' Hollywood double-act of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

Huddersfield have not quite matched the spending or performance levels of Blues and Wrexham this season, but they're still very much in contention to finish the campaign inside the division's top-six as Nagle bids to take the Terriers back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Nagle has put significant backing into the West Yorkshire side, who shelled out a reported £3 million to sign striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town in the most recent transfer window. Taylor was excellent in League One while on loan with Lincoln City last year, and Huddersfield will hope his goalscoring pedigree can fire them to promotion.

Joe Taylor's 2023/24 stats on loan from Luton Town, as per FotMob Club Division Appearances Goals Assists Colchester United League Two 27 12 2 Lincoln City League One 19 10 3

But how exactly did Nagle accumulate his wealth to have been able to take over the Terriers in the first place? Football League World takes a closer look...

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle's source of wealth

Nagle has enjoyed a very interesting, yet successful career in the world of business.

Nagle reportedly grew up in poverty, which makes his career all the more remarkable. Nagle launched his career in finance with Los Angeles-based company EF Hutton, but he really took off after founding Envision Pharmaceutical Holdings.

It's said that Nagle eventually sold the pharmaceutical firm for no less than £1.8 billion. His business interests are wide-reaching, though, as he also owns 'The Nagle Company' - a real estate company involved in residential developments, retail and entertainment.

But what swings most in Nagle's favour is his sporting success. He was formerly an investor in NBA side, the Sacramento Kings, alongside Stateside stars such as J-Lo and Shaquille O'Neal.

Nagle would later sell his shares for for a reported £6.7 billion.

Naturally, Nagle's sale has significantly increased his net worth and Huddersfield's own subsequent financial muscle, and it will be hoped he can replicate his success with Sacramento at Town and make the club more profitable.

What is Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle's net worth?

In contrast to some owners in League One and the Championship, the exact value of Nagle's net worth remains unclear. There is not much available information on the detail, but it is clear his net worth - whatever it may be - is mightily-impressive and could bode well for Huddersfield in the years to come.

A prior report from The Sun described Nagle as a multi-billionaire. That would make a great deal of sense, considering just how much he collected for his stake in the Sacramento Kings.

Nagle will hope his net worth increases through success with Huddersfield, while the Terriers faithful will have their fingers crossed for his strong financial muscle to place the club on a sustainable upwards trajectory.

An eventual return to the Premier League will be the objective and it will be interesting to see how much Nagle is willing to spend to help that goal.