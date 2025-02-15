Charlton Athletic seem to have found some stability under their current owners, with the club currently looking to achieve promotion back to the Championship.

Charlton supporters have become accustomed to facing issues with their owners during the last decade or so.

Therefore, it was always going to take some time for Charlton's current owners to earn the trust of the fanbase following their takeover in the summer of 2023.

While there are understandably fans who are still sceptical about whether the current owners are the right ones to take the Addicks forward, it does seem as though Charlton are now heading in the right direction.

Manager Nathan Jones shared his thoughts on the current ownership situation at The Valley in an interview that was posted on the club's official X account following Charlton's recent victory over Bristol Rovers at The Valley.

"We're really starting to build something special," said Jones.

"We've got great owners, we've got good people in key positions, there's unity.

"There's a golden thread right throughout."

It is clear that the Welshman is content with his owners in South East London, and with that in mind, let's take a look into how they earned their money prior to taking over in SE7.

How Charlton Athletic's owners earned their cash

As per Charlton's official website, there are seven shareholders with 5%+ each that make up Global Football Partners, while there are also a small number of shareholders with less than that percentage of shares.

Global Football Partners, which made the acquisition of the club via its UK subsidiary SE7 Partners, completed a takeover of Charlton Athletic in July 2023.

The seven primary shareholders are Gabriel Brener and family, Joshua Friedman and family, Warren Rosenfeld and family, ACA Football Partners, Munir Javeri, Marc Boyan, and Charlie Methven, who is the current CEO.

During the takeover process back in 2023, London News Online revealed that the group was fronted by Friedman, while Brener was also a 'key financial backer' in the bid.

Joshua Friedman and Gabriel Brener are both American businessmen, with the former being the co-founder of Los Angeles-based hedge fund Canyon Partners, while the latter has been involved in several business ventures, including being part-owner of MLS side the Houston Dynamo and successfully selling Walt Disney's former residence in Beverley Hills in a multi-million dollar deal.

Friedman, who is said to be a billionaire, is considered to be a pioneer in the hedge fund industry following the success of Canyon Partners.

Charlton will hope to move forward under their current owners

Charlton will hope that they can enjoy success under their current owners, and with the way things are going under Nathan Jones this season, it is not out of the question that they can go on and achieve promotion back to the Championship.

Charlton Athletic's last five league finishes Season Division Finish 2023/24 League One 16th 2022/23 League One 10th 2021/22 League One 13th 2020/21 League One 7th 2019/20 Championship 22nd

While Charlton did not spend any money on new players during the January transfer window, their supporters should be encouraged by the fact that none of their promising young players were sold, as that has often been the case under previous owners.

The next few transfer windows should make it clear how much ambition Charlton's owners truly have, but based on their tenure so far and Jones' recent comments, there should be hope that they can bring some success back to The Valley.